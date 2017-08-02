Take the Tours- Montpelier

Montpelier is a unique and dynamic cultural institution that connects the past to the present through the lens of the Constitution. As the home of President James Madison and Dolley Madison, America’s first “First Lady,” Montpelier serves as a monument to James Madison and an institution committed to telling a complete American story, one that all visitors can connect with. Montpelier is home to 2,600 acres, including the historic house and grounds, gardens, workable archaeological sites, and over eight miles of walking trails. It is also home to the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution, a premier constitutional training facility with programs for law enforcement, teachers, and international and young political figures.

Begin your day at Montpelier by taking the classic tour of James Madison’s mansion. The tour takes guests through the personal and professional life of America’s fourth President. Visitors will learn how the fourth President of the United States lived and entertained guests with his wife, Dolley. Additionally, the tour allows visitors to understand how Madison earned the title “Father of the Constitution.” This exploration of the house offers insights into all parts of Madison’s life, led by Montpelier’s expert interpreters.