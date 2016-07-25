The Ante Room offers music, food, and a well-stocked bar in a venue that has its finger on the eclectic heartbeat of Charlottesville’s downtown area. Bands range from metal to hip-hop, indie folk to dubstep, rock to jazz. Taps range from the local greats to sumptuous out of towners. Their rotating taps and ample bar space make the Ante Room a great environment to discover new brews and new bands, as well as some new food. Their Caribbean menu, comprised of Haitian home cooking, offers pork shoulder, plantains, and the best yellow rice around in addition to their traditional American bar menu. This summer, they’re opening up patio space, which will solidify them as a proper Cville hangout.

While their beer selection is nothing to sneeze at, The Ante Room’s bartenders have been hard at work on the cocktail menu, too. Some of their specialty cocktails include the Caribou Lou (Malibu, pineapple juice, and a spike of 151), the Apple Jack (apple juice and Jack Daniels) and the Ruler (blue Red Bull and vodka,) which was born of a “rockstar request” by 80’s Icon Slick Rick, who performed on their black box style stage. Liquor selections to satisfy any palate range from Montezuma to Don Julio, Old Crow to Woodford, and Bowmans to Kraken. With their downtown location, varied music selections, and art-heavy venue, the Ante Room is definitely worth a visit for locals and visitors alike. Check out their events calendar, grab a friend, and check out one of Charlottesville’s most rockin’ venues.