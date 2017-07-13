Since then, The Corner evolved to form five city blocks of bustling activity. Whether at night or during the day, visitors are sure to experience a lively atmosphere that resonates the feeling of a college town. While visiting The Corner, guests can find a variety of shops including bookstores, gift shops, restaurants, and residences. The Virginian restaurant, the oldest eatery in Charlottesville, and Mincer’s Pipe Shop remain two popular spots on The Corner. Looking for places to eat near U.Va. grounds? Check out the Charlottesville Guide’s restaurants listings HERE.