Built in 1826, Thomas Jefferson designed the Rotunda as the final and most impressive feature of the Academic Village. Located on The Lawn, the Rotunda serves as the epicenter of the University of Virginia and the symbol of power and education. Jefferson found influence from the Roman pantheon, hence acquiring a passion for Neoclassical architecture. Although the Rotunda’s dome was an impressive feature of the period, its shape presented problems from the beginning. Years after its construction, engineers placed tanks in cavities of the bricks that supported the dome, in hopes of acquiring more water. However, the tanks leaked and caused damage to the interior and exterior of the building, along with historic books.