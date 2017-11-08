The 2017 Virginia Film Festival: Celebrating 30 Years

Celebrating thirty years of film screening and discussion facilitation, the Virginia Film Festival proudly serves as one of Charlottesville’s most notable seasonal features. From November 9th-12th, the 2017 Virginia Film festival will showcase widely acclaimed titles in the film world, like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Hidden Figures, as well as talent of rising stars in the film industry. With a uniquely blended selection of transformative classics, aww-inspiring documentaries, foreign films, and much more, the Virginia Film Festival provides viewers with the opportunity to consider some of the most thought-provoking issues of today. Offering more than just what appears on screen, the movies inspire, enlighten, and challenge viewers in their discussion of the Charlottesville community and beyond. With an extensive list of classics, comedy, documentaries, drama, family, and international films, the Virginia Film Festival has something to offer for everyone. For a complete list of all the films at the 2017 showings, visit the Virginia Film Festival site. Come experience the must-see arts spectacle of the fall right here on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall and the area surrounding the University of Virginia.