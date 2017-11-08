The 2017 Virginia Film Festival: Celebrating 30 Years

Celebrating thirty years of film screening and discussion facilitation, the Virginia Film Festival proudly serves as one of Charlottesville’s most notable seasonal features. From November 9th-12th, the 2017 Virginia Film festival will showcase widely acclaimed titles in the film world, like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Hidden Figures, as well as talent of rising stars in the film industry. With a uniquely blended selection of transformative classics, aww-inspiring documentaries, foreign films, and much more, the Virginia Film Festival provides viewers with the opportunity to consider some of the most thought-provoking issues of today. Offering more than just what appears on screen, the movies inspire, enlighten, and challenge viewers in their discussion of the Charlottesville community and beyond. With an extensive list of classics, comedy, documentaries, drama, family, and international films, the Virginia Film Festival has something to offer for everyone. For a complete list of all the films at the 2017 showings, visit the Virginia Film Festival site. Come experience the must-see arts spectacle of the fall right here on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall and the area surrounding the University of Virginia.
With over 100 films in four days, the Festival Weekend has more than enough opportunities for social events and celebrations. Along with the screenings, the Virginia Film festival includes the Opening Night Gala and the Late Night Wrap Party. These 21+ events allow visitors to enjoy a full night of dancing and delicious hors d’oeuvres, another excuse to visit the eight blocks of Downtown Charlottesville’s shops and restaurants. Check out the blog on Dining on and Around the Downtown Mall to learn more about places to eat before the festivities.
Guests can also enjoy inclusive events for all ages during the Family Day on Saturday November 11th. With free screenings of family-friendly films, visitors can participate in a full day of movies, live performances, and even a musical instrument petting zoo. U.Va. faculty, students, and community organizations also lead free arts-inspired workshops enjoyable for a wide range of ages. From 11:30-1:00, the Interactive Arts Festival hosts crafts, performances, music, and food trucks. Later, guests can premier the newest films created through the Virginia Film Festival’s Young Filmmakers Academy.
Looking for additional things to do in the Charlottesville area? With beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville's wineries are yet another feature to bring visitors to the Virginia Film Festival. The numerous opportunities in the ever-expanding wine industry (not to mention hard cideries) near Charlottesville offer a great midday activity before a Film Festival show.
Guests can obtain tickets to the Virginia Film Festival multiple ways, including online, on the phone, and in person. U.Va. students enjoy one complimentary ticket to all films through the Arts$ program. To learn more about ticket sales and retrieval, visit the Virginia Film Festival site.
After obtaining your tickets, be sure to check out the multiple venues included in the Virginia Film Festival, such as The Paramount, Violent Crown Cinema, multiple sites on Grounds, and more. With numerous locations conveniently near the university and Charlottesville’s attractions, the Virginia Film Festival operates at the hub of the town’s social center. Fortunately, nearby parking and transportation to and from the theaters is no issue! For more information on venues, CTS Free Trolley access, and parking on the U.Va. campus and Downtown Mall, click here.