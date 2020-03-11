Charlottesville’s Martini Lunch: Volume One, Vitae Spirits

The martini. It’s a divisive drink, maybe a generational one–it says old school, high class, something my grandfather drinks. Says Hemingway’s excuse to drink a glass of gin. It calls to mind sharp suits, long dresses, well-manicured nails, lipstick that doesn’t last on the glass, the three-martini lunch of Wall Street and the Ad Men in the ‘80s. Like much of the old school, the Martini is alive and well in Charlottesville–and we’ve tasted, ranked, and are ready to share the best martinis in town. Today, we’re starting with not one, but two from Vitae Spirits.

Vitae Spirits – For the Spirit-Obsessed

The only distillery on our list, Vitae is bound by ABC law and only allowed to pour a 1.5 oz shot for their cocktails- which means we got to sample two iterations of their house martinis, both designed to highlight their excellent gins. If you haven’t been by Vitae, it’s definitely worth a trip – their award-winning liquors are all small-batch, in-house, intriguing and delicious. With their serious focus on community and community representation through their products, they’re one of our top places to go for a taste of Charlottesville-distilled.

#1 Old Tom Gin Martini

The first martini that TJ, the man behind the martini (and the bar) mixes up is made with Vitae’s Old Tom Gin, a distiller’s reserve finished in Ragged Branch Rye barrels for six months.

Temperature: 5/5 Because this drink is bruised, it comes out slushie cold. Because it’s poured through a strainer, it’s iceberg free.

Liquor: 5/5 Everything about this martini exists to make the gin shine, and it does.

Vermouth: ⅘ Dolin Blanc. A softer version of the Dolin we saw as a frequent bartender’s choice, this vermouth lends itself to an easier, smoother drink.

Olives: N/A. Lemon all the way- an olive would clash with this herbalicious gin.

Personality- 5/5. This drink is an example of taking a beautiful gin and a good vermouth and shaking in some magic. It shows off the gin, shows off the distillery, and is a must-try.

Score: 19/20

#2 Modern Gin – Traditional Martini

Temperature: 5/5. The makeup of this gin means that it louches- a handy cocktail vocab word we picked up from TJ, meaning that it turns cloudy- when shaken or otherwise mixed with water, like absinthe, or ouzo. Like their other cocktail, it is shaken hard and intentionally, bruising down the juniper notes of the gin and opening up its citrus aromas.

Liquor: 5/5. Vitae makes wonderous spirits, and, as our friendly bartender reiterated, “the guys in the back give (him) great stuff to work with.”

Vermouth: ⅘ – Dolin Dry- We’ll say it again, it gets the job done and is more of a backdrop than a partner in this 6:1 cocktail.

Olives: N/A – lemon twist and lemon rim serves this libation well, enhancing the underlying lemon notes of Vitae’s modern gin.

Personality: ⅘ – This martini is good, a crowd-pleaser, and on its own, might have gotten that extra point- but it was handily outshone by the Old Tom for this taster’s palette.

Score: 18/20