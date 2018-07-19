World of Beer Charlottesville

World of Beer is a bar and restaurant that prides itself on its selection of international craft beers and their passion for the stories and cultures behind them. They’ve designed their tavern fare to pair perfectly with beer.

Park in one of the 50 free spots in the 9th Street West/ West Main Street garage, then head out the back door. This will take you to World of Beer’s spacious, backyard-style patio, complete with comfy outdoor sofas and bonfire stoves. Inside is an upscale-casual restaurant and bar, as well as a stage with high-tech lights and speakers. When the weather is nice, Patrick can open the panel of folding glass doors to let the music flow out onto the patio.

This particular spot opened in 2014. Patrick and his staff host live music every Friday and Saturday, brunch every Sunday, and Trivia every Tuesday. It’s a busy, fun spot with plenty going on all week long.

The Selection

Patrick tells us that his restaurant carries lots of unique cocktails and about 450 bottles of wine. They’ve got 58 beers on tap – one of the biggest selections in town (second only to Draft Taproom’s 64). If you’ve got an adventurous palate, order one of their specially-curated flights based around certain themes, like the four seasons. Or, you can personalize a flight with your own favorites.

Live Music and Events

The World of Beer stage features groups like Chris Timbers Music, YonderPhonics, Place Called Home, Brother Oliver, Redleg Husky, and more. In fact, they’ve hosted too many artists to list right here! Plus, they host plenty of different wild events, like karaoke and salsa nights. Check out their Facebook calendar for a full list of upcoming musical guests and special events.

World of Beer Rewards and Leaderboard

Aditionally, World of Beer is an international community. You can join their rewards program, which isn’t just your run-of-the-mill “Get free stuff after you buy a bunch of other stuff” deal. They incorporate exclusive event offers and travel challenges, too. But, most importantly (debatably), when you sign up, you can compete to get your name on the Charlottesville restaurant’s leaderboard. What does the competition entail, you ask? Well, simply trying as many different beers as possible. It’s truly a lofty and esteemed accolade everybody should aspire to achieve.

Tim’s Tasting Experience

Justin poured Tim an “introduction to hops” flight and a “hottest trending sours” flight. Tim’s favorite beer from these samplers was a Cherry Kirsch Gose from Victory Brewing Company. It’s a refreshing, fruity, puckery sour beer with a sweet, piquant nose.

As an added bonus, Patrick poured a frothy mug of the famous Pilsner Urquell – the first pilsner in the world. He then explained how its European tap handle and a unique pouring technique allows him to serve this draft with an especially crisp, smooth taste profile.

Since The Charlottesville Guide Team stopped by around lunch time, we were lucky enough to grab a bite. The staff prepared four of their most popular dishes- the Chimay burger with a side of tots, the classic cheeseburger and sweet potato fries, the Wob Cob salad, and the Cali bowl. Plus, Patrick shared the restaurant’s most prized possession with us. It was their bigger-than-your-head German pretzel, paired with deli-mustard and freshly-made-in-house beer cheese. All of this scrumptious food was definitely a great workday treat!

Planning a visit to World of Beer? Head here for location, hours, and contact information.

