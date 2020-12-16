The Best of Winter Fashion in Charlottesville

Over a dozen boutiques serve Charlottesville’s voracious thirst for fashion. Here the merchandise is as mod and hi-tone as their owners. And here are a few of our favorites, just in time for Christmas!

Eloise has one of our favorite storefront displays on West Main. There’s always something in the window to make you look twice. You’re missing out if you don’t step in, though. The fabrics this shop curates are just as enticing as their fashions. We’re loving this cloud blue ruffle placket dress by (@raquelallegra )Raquel Allegra–gorgeous and versatile, it feels at home at MoMa, the farmer’s market, a socially-distanced holiday party, and on your body.

We love Jocelyn over at Finch on the Corner, and we love her style, which manages to cater seamlessly not just to University 18 to 20-somethings but shoppers of all ages. Head here for accessories, including a wide selection of safe and stylish facemasks, or for cute crop coats, fashionable fleeces, and an array of graphic tees any hipster would kill for.

This softly aesthetic boutique began as a shoe shop, at a time when Charlottesville desperately needed a storefront for stylish, sturdy women’s shoes. Over time, they’ve evolved into a fully stocked shop, and they’re still evolving- they’ve risen to the fashion challenges of 2020 by putting their SCARPA spin on old loungewear classics like sweatpants, sweatshirts, and sneakers by incorporating fun patterns, basic color palettes, and worn-in but still elevated looks. Their team is loving: these new The Great sweatpants and sweatshirts, a fantastic set for the person looking to bum around the house with something other than their old college tees, and these Golden Goose sneakers- which combine old models of classic sneakers from the past with leopard patterns, shearling, glitter, and the occasional hot pink or bright blue. These all pair well with their Herno outerwear, fun new socks, and a set of everyday jewelry from one of their vendors, Tura Sugden.

Shop in person during regular store hours, or request a private appointment.

Bittersweet’s the place to go for on-trend boho chic. Find well-made, chunky sweaters, floaty dresses, and functional, fashionable hats. We like these Billini boots in a wintry cream, or this pine Kellie sweater from ASTR the label.

For thrift so good you’ll think it’s new:

Linnea White, the darling of Darling, where you’ll find the ultimate in styled upcycling, has her finger on the pulse of Charlottesville style. I would happily invite her to rebuild my entire closet, and add a second one. Right now, Darling Boutique is loving layering a fitted thin turtleneck under a chunky sweater with jeans or under a flowy dress with chunky boots, layered with gold chain necklaces from their local artisan selection for the most stylish winter look. Feel safe shopping during Covid-19 with limited store capacity, mask requirements, and a steam clean and quarantine policy for all tried-on items.

This new-ish spot over by The Southern on the Downtown Mall stocks true vintage clothing for men and women, vintage and artisan home wear, and a cool collection of outerwear that will keep you wonderfully warm.

For the guys:

This upscale Barracks Road boutique is a men’s go-to for the aging prep with an edge. With the tagline “Dress better than you have to,” their fashions are comfortable, updated classics for Charlottesville’s own classic men.

This buy-it-for-life old-school clothier on the Mall carries respectable menswear and shoes, and offers free alterations for the life of the garment. Find established brands like Barbour, Harley, Florsheim, Hart Schaffner Marx, and Loake.

This sleek shop on South First Street carries clothes for all genders, but their shelves lean towards the masculine. This winter, rifle through their stock of sweaters from Theory, Rag & Bone, and Alex Mill, or get something shiny with understated masculine jewelry from Caputo & Co., Miansai, or Tateossian.

