Explore the Exhibits- Montpelier

Recently opened to the public, Montpelier’s newest exhibit, The Mere Distinction of Colour, features a highly informative display of the history of slavery in the United States. The exhibit is the result of the culmination of nearly two decades of historical and archaeological research. By exploring how the legacy of slavery impacts today’s conversations about race, identity, and human rights, visitors witness Montpelier’s connection to the national story of slavery. Additionally, the display allows visitors to discover the economic, ideological, and political factors that cemented slavery in the newly-created American nation and Constitution.

Montpelier also includes Gilmore Cabin, built by George Gilmore in 1873. Gilmore was born into slavery at Montpelier in 1810 and emancipated after the Civil War. Afterwards, he built his family’s cabin near where the gates of Montpelier stand today. Today, Gilmore Cabin is restored and open to the public.

The Train Depot from 1910 also gives visitors a glimpse into African Americans’ struggle in history. Preserved to represent what it would have looked like during the Jim Crow era and located adjacent to the Montpelier gates, the depot opened in 2010 as a permanent installation of the property.