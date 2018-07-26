South Street Brewery – Charlottesville

Making their home in a converted brick warehouse that feels both minimal and cozy, South Street Brewery boasts a 20 year heritage of delicious and inventive craft beers. When you walk inside, you’ll feel a strong community presence and welcoming environment. The brewery’s restaurant is a great spot to grab a meal and pick up your favorite six-pack.

The Selection

South Street keeps a running offering of around 12 beers, ranging from lagers to IPAs to ales to porters to sours. While microbreweries often put a heavy focus on IPAs, this brewery keeps a diverse range of brews on tap. Customers’ personal favorites seem to include their Soft Serv – it really tastes like ice cream! – and Satan’s Pony, a lovely red ale with caramel notes which draws its name from the motorcycle community. They rotate their beers out pretty frequently. Their beer list is always full of unique, fresh ideas, from fun sours to refreshingly inventive IPAs.

The Menu

With a surprisingly extensive menu for a brewery, South Street cooks up delicious wings, fried appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, salads and pizzas. Offering lighter and vegetarian options, they diverge from typical pub fare and offer more upscale food. Personal favorites of the Charlottesville Guide is the fish and chips – beer battered cod on a bed of fries, and the Asian wonchos – fried wonton nachos topped with spiced pulled pork and wasabi goat cheese cream. It seems like everything on their menu is unforgettably delicious.

Live Music and Events

Although South Street doesn’t have a regular live music schedule, they do host a few artists from time to time. Their musical guests have included Erin Lunsford of Erin and the Wildfire, as well as Louis Smith of Kendall Street Company. South Street also puts together nights like the Duckpin Bowling Brewery Challenge or art gallery viewing nights in town. Find their events schedule here.

Tim’s Tasting Experience

Our correspondent Tim stopped by for one of the brewery’s signature pizzas and a brew. He had his favorite – and their most famous – beer, the aforementioned Satan’s Pony Red ale. Luckily, he came to the brewery on $2 Tuesday, so his pint of beer was just 2 bucks.

Tim got to enjoy the You Betcha pizza, a “shout-out to the owner’s Midwest heritage,” featuring cheese curds, potatoes, sausage, and bacon. It pairs amazingly with the Satan’s Pony, with the rich flavors of the pizza mixing beautifully with the malty flavor of the beer.

Weekly Deals

The Charlottesville Guide only had time for one pizza and one beer, but you can try ’em all at South Street! Their weekly deals are great and include $5 growler fills on Monday, $2 pints on Tuesdays, and half-price flights on Thursdays. But, any day of the week is a perfect time for a South Street meal and a beer.

Planning a visit to South Street Brewery? Head here for location, hours, and contact information.

Previous Vlog

Next Vlog