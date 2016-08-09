Charlottesville Sweets and Chocolates

If you’re a pie lover, the Pie Chest on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall needs to be on your list of places to try. They sell sweet pies, breakfast pies, and savory pot pies, which all look and smell amazing, and they carry different flavors every day. And if you’re looking for treats that are gluten free or vegan, the Pie Chest promises to have at least one of each every day in both savory and sweet. The dark chocolate cream and summer berry pies were both close runner-ups when I was deciding which to order, but I chose the apple pie. The crust was perfectly flaky and the filling was equally wonderful, and it’s delicious served hot with a scoop of their homemade vanilla ice cream. The seating area, tea-room style plates, and mason jars are too cute to pass up, so dining in is a must—it feels as cozy as if you’re eating home-baked pies at grandma’s house.