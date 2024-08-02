5 Vineyards with Lodging Near Charlottesville

Barboursville, Va.

Arguably the most famous vineyard in the area, Barboursville is known for its impeccable wines, their incredible views of the Blue Ridge, and their award-winning on-site restaurant, Palladio.

What is perhaps lesser known is that the property’s on-site lodging is charming, quaint, and a hot commodity amongst oenophiles in the know about where to stay for a long weekend. Barboursville’s lodging offerings are in popular demand, and often see repeat visitors year over year. Make sure to book your reservation well in advance of your visit, and make sure to make other arrangements as well, including a winery tour and tasting in the Library 1821.

Included in your stay at either the 1804 Inn or Cottages is a full breakfast, complementary bottle of wine, and a tasting at Library 1821.

Accommodations

Multiple bespoke cottages available, with rooms at the 1804 Inn as well

Rates begin in the mid-$200s/night

Located on grounds just a short walk from the tasting room