5 Vineyards with Lodging Near Charlottesville
Looking for vineyards with lodging?
Staying overnight in a vineyard can be just as refreshing as tasting its wine, and numerous Charlottesville-area wineries have expanded to offer overnight accommodations.
Think Airbnb experience–more about the setting and vineyard feel than the heavenly mattress and flat screen. And while the capacity is certainly limited, the settings and elegance create a perfect complement for a wine-tour outing.
We polled area wineries and found 5 that would gladly have you overnight.
Each has something unique to offer, from quaint cottages to Inns, and the prices begin around $200 a night. In all cases, you can look forward to the hospitality and service you might find when visiting friends, in this case friends who own a vineyard.
Go forth. Taste wine. Slumber, then awake renewed.
1. Barboursville Vineyards
Barboursville, Va.
Arguably the most famous vineyard in the area, Barboursville is known for its impeccable wines, their incredible views of the Blue Ridge, and their award-winning on-site restaurant, Palladio.
What is perhaps lesser known is that the property’s on-site lodging is charming, quaint, and a hot commodity amongst oenophiles in the know about where to stay for a long weekend. Barboursville’s lodging offerings are in popular demand, and often see repeat visitors year over year. Make sure to book your reservation well in advance of your visit, and make sure to make other arrangements as well, including a winery tour and tasting in the Library 1821.
Included in your stay at either the 1804 Inn or Cottages is a full breakfast, complementary bottle of wine, and a tasting at Library 1821.
Accommodations
Multiple bespoke cottages available, with rooms at the 1804 Inn as well
Rates begin in the mid-$200s/night
Located on grounds just a short walk from the tasting room
Click here for reservations at Barboursville’s Inn and Cottages
2. Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard
Keswick, Va.
Merrie Mill Farm Vineyard has quickly become the toast of Virginia’s vineyards. Owners Guy and Lizzy Pelly have transformed a classic Virginia farm into an elegant wine park. It features 10+ acres of vines entirely within view from the second story veranda of what is the region’s most stylish tasting room. Cheese, fruit and charcuterie boards to complement Merrie Mill Farm wine are the specialty of the house, and live music plays most weekends.
Now Merrie Mill Farm has introduced a cozy 2-bedroom cottage just steps away from the action. With interior design by Celerie Kemble, the elegant cottage includes a family room, full kitchen, dining room and utility room with washer and dryer and 1.5 baths. A private porch behind yields quiet views into the vineyard as it catches eastern light. Best of all, room service from the tasting room is available.
Accommodations
1 cottage that sleeps 4
Rate is mid-$200s/night and a little higher on weekends
Located 50 steps from the tasting room
Click here for reservations at Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard’s Clementine Cottage
3. Early Mountain Vineyards
Northwest in Madison County
The vineyard, much associated with Jean Case and AOL founder Steve Case, is a leading wine producer in Virginia and has its sights set nationally. Everything done here is top shelf. You don’t have to host a wedding to make an overnight reservation, but it helps.
Accommodations
1 cottage best geared for a couple, or a couple with children. $300/night and you can arrange a continental breakfast to be delivered in the morning.
Located 200 yards from the tasting room
Click here for reservations at Early Mountain Vineyards
4. Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery
30 miles north of Charlottesville on Highway 29.
29 N Prince Michel’s distinctive belvedere tower rises like a lighthouse beckoning sailors to safe harbor. Established in the late ‘70s, Prince Michel is one of the oldest and largest wine-makers in Virginia, and nobody sells the experience from the curbside like they do! Ever innovating behind winemaker Brad Hansen, Prince Michel has a fascinating and historic exhibit on winemaking in Virginia behind and downstairs from the tasting room. In 2020 Hansen introduced a line of craft beers under the label Tap 29. They are delicious and served British pub-style with excellent deli offerings from the kitchen. Open 7 days a week, Prince Michel hosts live music on weekends.
The iconic venue now also hosts weddings. Accordingly, they have recently introduced the Suites at Prince Michel. Not exclusively for wedding parties, they are well appointed and make a convenient option for an overnight stay.
Accommodations
4 Rooms, each starting at $200
Located 200 yards from the tasting room
Click here to make a reservation at Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery
5. Chisholm Vineyards
Earlysville Road North
One of the closest vineyards to Charlottesville proper is also a recent runaway winner in the Governor’s Cup. Chisholm, located near to the Charlottesville Airport, recently won a Gold Medal for their Chambourcin and a Silver Medal for both their Viognier and Rosé. Owned and operated by Andrea and Charlie Matheson, Chisholm is gaining popularity throughout the state for its wine, relaxed setting, and live music.
They’ve recently opened a guest house onsite, a half-mile trek through the woods from the tasting room. The four-bedroom house, with 3 full baths, has both a rustic and period feel, and can sleep up to 12 people. Ideal for micro-weddings or private parties. Prices begin at $500/night with a $200 cleaning fee on top.
Accommodations
1 house with four bedrooms +
A short hike from the tasting room