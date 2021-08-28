Live Music upcoming in Charlottesville

As we creep (or slouch) toward more normality in the live music scene, outdoor venues like the Ting Pavilion will help keep us in a place where we can still feel comfortable standing next to each other, heads bobbing in unison, clutching our beers and cell phones for dear life. We’re not yet breathing sighs of relief, but as the shadows lengthen and the days grow shorter, we can still enjoy a few tunes in the great outdoors.

September is a pretty slow month at Charlottesville’s largest open-air venue, but the first three weekends feature the last three Fridays After Five of the season and the latter part of the month features two venerable artists. Melissa Etheridge plays a benefit concert for the Charlottesville Free Clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 21, while the Trey Anastasio Band blows into town the very next night (Sept. 22). Anastasio will be fresh off Phish’s summer tour and fans can hope for a more intimate evening with the front man – his band shows tend to showcase a funkier side to the jams. Look out for the addition of new bassist Dezron Douglas into the TAB lineup.

As we move inside and – for now—new COVID-19 protocols, look for a varied lineup throughout the month at The Jefferson and its smaller, maybe rawer cousin, The Southern Café & Music Hall. Both venues have full slates scheduled, providing Charlottesville with a wide selection of local acts as well as a couple of national names.

At The Jeff, look for the Americana duo Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane at the start of the month (Sept. 1), followed by the jamgrass psychedelia of Kendall Street Company on Sept. 10. If you’re looking to get the Led out (and who isn’t these days), you can’t go wrong with ZOSO, the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience on Sept. 17. I have a theory that Led Zep is the great equalizer music-wise, uniting Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials with their signature proto-heavy metal stomp. But don’t miss Todd Snider on Sept. 18. Snider is the ultimate East Nashville hipster, equal parts The Dude and a stoner Dylan. His latest, Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3, is more political than usual, but, hell, the guy also wrote Beer Run, which is a bonafide beer drinker classic.

Finally, the Southern is really stepping up as a showcase for upcoming talent. Check out Charlottesville-based songwriter Will Overman on Sept. 2, the jammy Garcia Peoples (I’m a Garcia people, aren’t we all?) on Sept 7, and folkie thrush Kat Wright on Sept. 17. But be sure to beat all the moe.rons to the punch by checking out a small venue appearance and a moe.stly acoustic set by Al & Rob of moe. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Never miss a Sunday moe. show!