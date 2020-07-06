Best Brunch in Charlottesville

Whether you seek a cadenza or a little hair off the dog that bit ya, Charlottesville has a robust array of breakfast and brunch offerings for “morning after” gatherings. From rough-and-tumble to refined, here are five recommendations sure to rekindle your spirits and restore you along the road to recovery.

Re-opened in 2020 in the same spot on West Main where it has served sojourners for two decades, Blue Moon is a hippy greasy-spoon with a hip vinyl collection. Enjoy all-day breakfast, homestyle lunch and dinner dishes, sweets, drinks and weekend brunch specials.

Address:

606 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Up on Pantops you’ll find one of Charlottesville’s most popular restaurants, the Tip Top. Serving breakfast all day, as well as a broad menu with Greek inspiration, this is as close to an old-school, orange-roofed Howard Johnson’s dining experience as you’ll find anywhere. Led by Terry Vassalos, scion of Charlottesville’s 1960s-era mediterranean infusion, Tip Top is frequently bustling and always satisfying.

Address:

1420 Richmond Road, Charlottesville, Va. 22911

Bustling indoors and out on the Downtown Mall and well-known as one of John Gresham’s favorites, The Nook has been tightening-up the hungry and hung-over in Charlottesville for over three generations. The Nook’s menu is loaded with comfort food and American classics, and indoors you will view a fascinating portrait-history of “The Hook.” You always receive service with a smile here as you begin your road to recovery.

Address:

415 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

View The Nook’s Menu

With this recommendation we’re taking you uptown, but don’t worry, not all the way uptown. Just to 333 West Main where the Bloody Mary’s are cool and spicy and the Mimosas are like a spring shower. Their brunch menu is among the most refined in Charlottesville, the atmosphere at once both engaging and distracting, and the setting’s soft natural light won’t betray your blood-shot eyes. This is a pleasant place for a weekend launch.

View Tavern & Grocery’s Menu Here.

Address:

333 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

A new entry to Charlottesville in 2019 that took the town by storm. Located in Barracks Road Center, a stone’s throw from the now-vanished Tavern Restaurant, First Watch is a fresh and efficient chain eatery with military affinity for seizing the day by serving its customers hearty and delicious breakfasts until 2pm daily.

View First Watch’s Menu Here.

Address:

1114B Emmet St. N. Charlottesville, VA 22903

For a complete Guide to Charlottesville’s best breakfasts and brunches, click HERE.