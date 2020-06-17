Hotels Near John Paul Jones Arena

If you’re driving from out of town to see a show, or you’re a UVA student and your family is visiting to see the big game or concert at JPJ, you’re probably wondering about hotels in the area. Here’s a short list of Charlottesville’s top hotels near John Paul Jones Arena. We’ll help you chose the most comfortable, convenient lodging options.

Less than 5 minutes up the road from John Paul Jones Arena is the Residence Inn. It’s a cozy little hotel perched above Barracks Road Shopping Center and offering wonderful amenities like a full kitchen, luxury bedding, and a comfy living room. This place is the perfect way to unwind after cheering on an adrenalin-pumping basketball game at JPJ. Also, no matter the size of your group, the Residence Inn will have more than enough space to house every guest comfortably.

Also close to JPJ is the English Inn, located on Morton Drive near Emmet St. Locally owned by anglophiles, British tradition in hospitality finds quaint expression here, from Tudor-style furnishings, homemade cookies, to English tea. The high-quality and independent hotel with country charms and warm hospitality. A nice place to retreat after big event at the arena. Extra bonus: World-famous Bodo’s Bagels is right next door!

Opened in 2018 and managed by one of Charlottesville’s top hospitality teams, it’s no wonder cast and crew of many of JPJ’s shows also stay here. Located in the popular Stonefield Center, Hyatt Place exudes a chic-casual ambiance. Just beyond the front door are several excellent dining options, including Champion Brewery, Burger Bach, Matchbox and Burton’s Grill.

