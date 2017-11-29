Advertised as the biggest venue in the Commonwealth of Virginia, John Paul Jones Arena hosts all of the UVA basketball games in addition to concerts and special events. JPJ replaced the outdated University Hall in 2003 after alumni fundraising efforts collected almost all the money required to complete construction. This fundraising effort was spearheaded by alumni Paul Tudor Jones, who was granted naming rights for donating $35 million to the project; he chose to name the arena after his UVA-graduate father, John Paul Jones. Interestingly, the namesake of the arena does share a name with both a Revolutionary War hero and the Led Zeppelin bassist, leading to speculation and rumors as to where the venue’s name originated. Regardless of any confusion about the name, JPJ has been and will continue to be an integral part of the community, boasting an impressive schedule of musical performers in addition to exciting basketball games. You’ll certainly find an event that interests you if check out the schedule!