Advertised as the biggest venue in the Commonwealth of Virginia, John Paul Jones Arena hosts all of the UVA basketball games in addition to concerts and special events. JPJ replaced the outdated University Hall in 2003 after alumni fundraising efforts collected almost all the money required to complete construction. This fundraising effort was spearheaded by alumni Paul Tudor Jones, who was granted naming rights for donating $35 million to the project; he chose to name the arena after his UVA-graduate father, John Paul Jones. Interestingly, the namesake of the arena does share a name with both a Revolutionary War hero and the Led Zeppelin bassist, leading to speculation and rumors as to where the venue’s name originated. Regardless of any confusion about the name, JPJ has been and will continue to be an integral part of the community, boasting an impressive schedule of musical performers in addition to exciting basketball games. You’ll certainly find an event that interests you if check out the schedule!
Since its opening, JPJ held countless memorable and exciting events. Perhaps most notable is the University of Virginia men’s and women’s basketball teams. With notorious winning streaks, the U.Va. teams draw a huge crowd of students, faculty, and locals. JPJ fosters an energetic atmosphere that encourages fans to cheer on the Hoos every home game. Click to view the 2017-2018 men’s and women’s basketball game schedules!
In addition, John Paul Jones Arena has managed to book numerous high-profile musical acts over the years, including the Zac Brown Band, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and Taylor Swift. Special events also come through the venue, such as The Price is Right Live!, comedians like Aziz Ansari, and Cirque de Soleil! JPJ is truly a jack-of-all-trades in terms of the type of events it hosts. For a complete list of all events at JPJ during the 2017-2018 period, click here.
