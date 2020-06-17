Parking Near John Paul Jones Arena

Parking is everyone’s priority just before the show. Whether you’re planning to cheer on your Hoos at the next UVA basketball game, catch that hot concert coming to town, or see your favorite stand-up comedian, parking near John Paul Jones Arena is going to be hectic. Therefore, we made a list of the best parking options so you can make a decision that’s best for you. Hopefully, you’ll have a stress-free experience and focus on enjoying your event!

Don’t forget your event tickets!

If you haven’t purchased tickets yet, head on over to the John Paul Jones Arena Box Office.

However, if online shopping isn’t for you, you can call 1-888-JPJ-TIXS to order tickets. Or, visit the Box Office in person: 295 Massie Road Charlottesville, VA 22903.

Here are the box office hours:

Regular Business Hours: Wednesday : 11am – 1pm

Event Day Hours: Weekdays – the times vary according to show times, but generally JPJ is staffed from 10am – showtime

Weekends – 4 Hours before the event begins (subject to change)

Parking Lots and Garages Near John Paul Jones Arena

Parking lots and garages surrounding JPJ Arena require passes. All lots listed below can be seen here.

JPJ Garage

JPJ Surface Lot

U-Hall West Lot

U-Hall East Lot

Emmet/ Ivy Garage

Purchase parking passes via Ticket Master’s site.

On-Grounds Parking Garages and Meters:

Central Grounds Garage: 300 yards down Emmet Street from JPJ, just after Mem Gym. 400 Emmet St S, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Culbreth Road Garage: in the “Arts District,” up the hill from what was No-Name Field, near the A-School, a 10-minute walk from JPJ. 130 Culbreth Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Parking Meter Locations:

A3: You can find meters in the parallel parking area on McCormick Road, near the intersection of University Avenue.

Bryant Hall: Located at Scott Stadium, on the top level of the Scott Stadium Parking Garage. There are 28 meter controlled parking spaces directly across from the main entrance to Bryant Hall.

Cabell Drive: There are 6 meter controlled parking spaces on Cabell Drive near Kerchof Hall and Clark Hall.

Darden: There are 3 metered parking spaces near the Student Services Building and the C. Ray Smith Alumni Hall at the Darden School Grounds.

Gilmer Hall: Located in Central Grounds on McCormick Road across from the McCormick Road Residences. There are 7 meter controlled parking spaces.

Law School: Located in North Grounds, off of Massie Road. On the backside of the Law School, you will find 2 meter controlled parking spaces. You can access these meters from Nash Drive.

Observatory Hill (O-Hill): Located on the corner of Alderman Road and McCormick Road, near the Alderman Road Residences. There are 25 meter controlled parking spaces outside of O-Hill along McCormick Road.

Visit the UVA Parking and Transportation for extra parking details and information about public transportation options.

Off-Grounds Parking at The Corner:

11th Street Parking Garage: 117 11th St SW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Piedmont Virginia Parking Company: 104 14th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Corner Parking Lot: 1501 University Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Free Parking:

Trying to save a few bucks? It’s not easy to do. Of course Barracks Road Shopping Center (a 10-minute walk) has oceans of parking, but technically it’s illegal if you’re not shopping there. You can find an abundance of free parking on both Gordon and Grady Avenue. Watch out for areas with time or permit restrictions, but most spots should be open to the public after 6 PM. Additionally, you can find free parking along Millmont Street if you’re an early-bird.

Afraid your event is going to run late and you’ll need a place to crash? If so, book your hotel ahead of time and rest easy.