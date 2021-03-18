5 Vineyards with Lodging near Charlottesville

Staying overnight in a vineyard can be just as refreshing as tasting its wine, and numerous Charlottesville-area wineries have expanded to offer overnight accommodations. Think Airbnb experience–more about the setting and vineyard feel than the heavenly mattress and flat screen. And while the capacity is certainly limited, the settings and elegance create a perfect complement for a wine-tour outing.

We polled area wineries and found 5 that would gladly have you overnight. All have fewer than 5 rooms available, and the prices begin around $200 a night. In all cases, you can look forward to the hospitality and service you might find when visiting friends, in this case friends who own a vineyard.

Go forth. Taste wine. Slumber, then awake renewed.

Afton, Va.

Dramatically, you enter this vineyard from above, with the Rockfish Valley stretching below. Then you glide past the overnight cottages down to the vines and tasting room. The altitude, while only Virginian, will instill you with a sense of flight. This is an easy place to not want to leave.

Accommodations

4 cottages each sleeping 2 and one 2-bdrm house that sleeps 4

Rate is around $200/night and adjusts seasonally

Located 100 yards from the tasting room

Northwest in Madison County

The vineyard much associated with AOL founder Steve Case and his wife Jean is a leading wine producer in Virginia and has its sights set nationally. Everything done here is top shelf. You don’t have to host a wedding to make an overnight reservation, but it helps.

Accommodations

1 cottage best geared for a couple, or a couple with children. $300/night and you can arrange a continental breakfast to be delivered in the morning.

Located 200 yards from the tasting room

South on 29 near Faber

Another dramatic Virginia mountain setting, Del Fosse is roughly 30 minutes south on Hwy 29 from Charlottesville, cobbled into a wedge of the Blue Ridge. On the right as you enter the front gates awaits a restored clapboard farmhouse that sleeps 9. A little further on, you’ll find the tasting room alongside a pond. Above, you are surrounded by vines, and hidden nearby is a romantic log cabin perfect for a romantic getaway. It’s $395 with a weekend 2-night minimum.

Accommodations

1 house that sleeps up to 9 and 1 log cabin for 2

Both accommodations within 100 yards of the tasting room

30 miles north of Charlottesville on Highway 29.

29 N Prince Michel’s distinctive belvedere tower rises like a lighthouse beckoning sailors to safe harbor. Established in the late ‘70s, Prince Michel is one of the oldest and largest wine-makers in Virginia, and nobody sells the experience from the curbside like they do! Ever innovating behind winemaker Brad Hansen, Prince Michel has a fascinating and historic exhibit on winemaking in Virginia behind and downstairs from the tasting room. In 2020 Hansen introduced a line of craft beers under the label Tap 29. They are delicious and served British pub-style with excellent deli offerings from the kitchen.

Prince Michel now hosts weddings. Along with that they have recently introduced the Suites at Prince Michel. Not exclusively for wedding parties, they are well appointed and make a convenient option for an overnight stay.

Accommodations

4 Rooms, each starting at $200

Located 200 yards from the tasting room

Earlysville Road North

One of the closest vineyards to Charlottesville proper is also a recent runaway winner in the Governor’s Cup. Chisholm, located near to the Charlottesville Airport, recently won a Gold Medal for their Chambourcin and a Silver Medal for both their Viognier and Rosé. Owned and operated by Andrea and Charlie Matheson, Chisholm is gaining popularity throughout the state for its wine, relaxed setting, and music—including serving as a Festy venue.

They’ve recently opened a guest house onsite, a half-mile trek through the woods from the tasting room. The four-bedroom house, with 3 full baths, has both a rustic and period feel, and can sleep up to 12 people. Ideal for micro-weddings or private parties. Prices begin at $500/night with a $200 cleaning fee on top.

Accommodations

1 house with four bedrooms +

A short hike from the tasting room