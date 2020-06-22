Hotels Near UVA

Best Hotels Near UVA

In Charlottesville, the closer you are to The University, the closer you are to the center of the action. Whether its a tour of The Grounds or a concert at Old Cabell Hall, a football game at Scott Stadium or a visit to the UVA Medical Center, here are the five best recommendations for hotels near UVA that’ll put you steps away.

1. Courtyard by Marriott University – West Main Street

This mid-size hotel is Position A for convenience to the University Hospital, Central Grounds and The Corner. It’s central lobby includes an elegant grill for small plates and drinks, and an enjoining library space opens to the light on West Main Street. Highly recommended, Courtyard by Marriott delivers what you expect and this property is managed to exacting standards by Michelle Davis.

Price Range:

$$ (mid-range)

Address:

1201 West Main Street, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903

2. The Draftsman – West Main Street

A dramatic and luxurious entry to the Charlottesville hotel community in 2019, The Draftsman is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, for sophisticated travelers seeking more boutique service. Next door to the UVA Hospital, valet parking, and with the fetching Renewal Restaurant adjacent to the lobby, The Draftsman is as uptown as Charlottesville gets!

Price Range:

$$$ (upper range)

Address:

1106 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903

3. Graduate Charlottesville – Corner/West Main Street

Once the Red Roof Inn before being sensationally re-developed by the national Graduate group, this hotel is always bumping. With a dynamite espresso bar adjacent to the front desk., full service dining on the 2nd floor and a popular rooftop bar, Graduate Charlottesville’s style is a perfect match for its convenient location.

Price Range:

$$$ (upper range)

Address:

1309 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903

4. Residence Inn by Marriott – Downtown

From the University, pass more than a dozen wonderful restaurants before you arrive at another new (2018) hotel. The Residence Inn sits just above the downtown mall and gives guests plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options in either direction. Their spacious lobby opens onto an outdoor plaza on West Main, perfect for people watching and relaxing.

Price Range:

$$ (mid-range)

Address:

315 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903

5. Oakhurst Inn – Near Grounds

If The University is the ocean, then Oakhurst is beachfront. Literally across the street from the back of The University, Oakhurst Inn has a low-key, indie vibe with exceeding convenience to Central Grounds and the UVA Hospital. A fabulous kitchen and friendly staff make this boutique hotel a memorable experience.

Price Range:

$$ (mid to upper range)

Address:

100 Oakhurst Circle, Charlottesville, VA 22903

For a full listing of Charlottesville-area hotels click HERE.