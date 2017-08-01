Gardens & Grounds- Highland

The surrounding scenery at James Monroe’s Highland is both serene and historical. Because plantations were large money-making enterprises, Monroe utilized Highland to grow a surplus of crops and other products for sale. Initially, Monroe found that only a small portion of Highland was cultivated. In 1798, however, he estimated that the plantation could produce 20,000 pounds of tobacco. To increase production, he followed in the footsteps of Thomas Jefferson and experimented with a variety of agricultural techniques. Through the hard work of enslaved peoples, Monroe successfully planted cover crops, and plowed plaster of paris, or gypsum, into the soil. Eventually Monroe grew grain crops, which were less draining on the soil than tobacco.

Monroe’s plantation had both a gristmill and a sawmill, permitting workers to grind the plantation’s corn and wheat. The enslaved people also processed timber from Highland’s 2,000 wooded acres. The blacksmith who shod horses and hammered ironware was likely an enslaved man who lived on the plantation. Other enslaved workers were kept busy spinning and weaving wool and flax, which produced a great deal of profit. Since foreign cloth was extremely costly, Monroe imported Spanish Merino sheep to Highland, where he cross-bred them with his domestic animals.