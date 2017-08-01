Take the Tour- Highland

With a newly revamped tour, James Monroe’s Highland is yet another exciting destination near Charlottesville, Virginia. While archeologists currently excavate the site where Monroe’s residency burned down in the mid-1800s, guests can take a guided tour through the guest home. Although historians know very little about Monroe’s original residency, the guest home boasts an astounding number of original Monroe family artifacts. The belongings include classically inspired French furnishings and finely crafted American furniture. Thus, the guest home at James Monroe’s Highland allows visitors to imagine what Monroe’s own home once looked like.

Each room showcases many of the former president’s values. Monroe’s study holds many reminders of his momentous political career, including a Louis XVI desk almost identical to the “Monroe Doctrine Desk” and reproduction portraits of numerous early nineteenth century political leaders.

Along with the study, Monroe also added the children’s room in 1816. The beautifully furnished room contains a king’s crown canopy bed and bedsteps like those used by Maria Hester, the Monroes’ younger daughter. A sampler stitched by Maria Hester, when she was eleven years old, is also visible in the room. Monroe displayed his interest in French decor by adding an Aubusson carpet in tapestry weave, a popular trend in the 1700s.

The Monroes chose an extravagant bed for their bedroom. It included high posts with magnificently carved feather-and-palm motifs. Additionally, the room displays one of the most astounding original Monroe pieces, a bureau with a green marble top. Washington, DC- cabinetmaker, Robert Davies, made this lavish piece of furniture for Monroe during his first term as president.