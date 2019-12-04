2020 Local Gift Guide – Made In Charlottesville

In Fashion:

This belt from Wiley Brothers Belts—their classic 4-loop hoof pick, made of vegetable-tanned English leather, is the Wiley Brother’s signature, reflecting their equestrian background (the brothers grew up on a Virginia horse farm) and has become a Charlottesville staple as well.

Stocking stuffer bonus: They’ve added customizable key fobs to their lineup.

Find them at Eljo’s and Scarpa.

For the Animal Lover:

This Cruelty-Free Bust from Cardboard Safari—part puzzle, part display piece, these fanciful mountable animal heads range from unicorn to warthog. Find them (and other clever presents) at Rock Paper Scissors.





For the precocious kid:

An activity kit from Copernicus Toys —created & assembled here in Charlottesville by disabled workers, Copernicus’s science & nature-themed kits & toys are among the rare childhood entertainments that are actually fun for the whole family and educational. Find them at Shenanigans on West Main & Alakazam downtown.

For the culinary-obsessed:

Locally-forged carbon steel pans & bakeware from Blanc Creatives—made here, beloved everywhere, these foodie-friendly kitchen tools have been featured in Food & Wine, the NYT, GQ, and gotten a shout-out from Martha Stewart. Only available straight from the source.

For the homesick:

Need to give someone a little piece of Charlottesville, but can’t figure out how to get a scale-model of the rotunda? Eric Dotson’s bright, crisp images of Charlottesville landmarks make for a perfect, wall-mountable slice of home. Find his work (and other brilliant Charlottesville artists and makers) at Cville Arts downtown.

For the one who has everything:

Wine, anyone? We can’t talk about locally-made in Charlottesville without giving a nod to our breweries, cideries, and wineries. Pick up an interesting local bottle and slap a Santa hat on it, or gift a tasting experience for a bit of bonding time.

Pro tip: want to taste without traveling out of town? Find out where here.