Best Places for Happy Hour in Charlottesville

It’s getting close to the end of the workday, and you need a place to grab a cheap drink and some tasty snacks. But unfortunately, these places with truly worthwhile happy hours are few and far between. So we’ve done the dirty work and found the best happy hours in Charlottesville! Check out some awesome food and drink specials below.

Find your Happy Hour…

…in a upscale bar:

Orzo Kitchen and Wine Bar – 416 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

If you’re searching for an classier bar downtown, a solid bet is Orzo Kitchen and Wine Bar. Although their happy hour is somewhat short, you can get $3 off a cocktail from 5:30-7 p.m., Monday-Friday.

…with burgers:

Boylan Heights – 102 14th Street NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

For those who want a tasty gourmet burger to go with their great happy hour deals, look no further than Boylan on the Corner. Grab a $2 draft from 4-7 p.m., Monday-Friday.

…with Mexican food:

El Puerto – 2042 Barracks Road, Charlottesville, VA 22904

El Puerto at Barracks combines authentic Mexican food with an extremely good set of happy hour deals: 16-ounce margarita for $4.99, 16-ounce margarita and a tequila shot for $6.99, 26-ounce margarita and a tequila shot for $10.99, and Mexican and domestic beer for $3.25. All of those deals go great paired with a basket of chips or an order of El Puerto’s enchiladas.

…in a place with history (but more importantly, cheap drinks):

The Virginian – 1521 University Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

The oldest restaurant on the Corner, “the Virg” has been a UVA fixture since 1923. Adding to its allure is a solid offering of happy hour specials: $3 Southern Belles, $2 off Maker’s Mark/Tito’s, and $1 off drafts or $2 PBR bottles from 4-7 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s a cozy, comfortable environment for your after-work drinks.

…at a local brewery:

South Street Brewery – 106 South Street West, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Taking its name from the street on which it operates, South Street Brewery is a staple of the Charlottesville beer-drinking crowd. Many restaurants in the area serve South Street brews, but maybe it’s best to get favorites like Virginia Lager or Satan’s Pony straight from the source; the brewery offers $3.50 pints from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. This modern brewery is a great way to spice up your workweek, and it’s a solid place to visit for happy hour.

…in an amazing South African restaurant:

Shebeen – 247 Ridge McIntire Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903

South African restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of happy hour, but Shebeen will change that. This melding of sports bar, South African restaurant, and cozy atmosphere is a unique presence in Charlottesville; the restaurant’s concept alone is enough reason to make the trip, but add in the great happy hour specials and your visit will be even more memorable. Get $3.25 domestics bottle, $4 select imported drafts, and deals on specialty cocktails from open to close, Monday to Friday.