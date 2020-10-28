5 Things to do in Crozet: our “Perfect Day” recommendation



Wind down, sit back and it’ll take you only a minute or so to realize why King Family Vineyards is one of Central Virginia’s premiere wedding destinations. The stunning property offers the perfect backdrop to digest the days’ experiences. Locally owned, the vineyard pours its own award-winning vintages. If you are up for a real treat, visit on a Sunday, when you can witness polo matches at Roseland farm, while enjoying all that the vineyard has to offer. Visit the event calendar on the website to plan your visit. Local food trucks are often on grounds as well.

6550 Roseland Farm. (434) 823-7800. Kingfamilyvineyards.com



