5 Things to do in Crozet: our “Perfect Day” recommendation
When visiting Charlottesville in pursuit of everything the town has to offer, we highly recommend a day trip to Crozet too. Just 13 miles from Charlottesville, the small town of Crozet offers a change of pace, with mostly outdoor activities for families and avid bikers and hikers alike. Crozet is also home to some stellar restaurants, where you can enjoy locally-sourced food. So go west, where life is peaceful, and the Blue Ridge Mountains offer a stunning backdrop to your day. Here are 5 things to do while spending the day in Crozet.
-
Breakfast at Green House Coffee
Known as a neighborhood gathering place, Green House Coffee is a great way to start the day. With locally-roasted Shenandoah Joe coffee drinks, Green House serves up a wonderful breakfast, from egg wraps and bagels to a healthy granola parfait. Breakfast is available all day, as is the lunch menu, with deli sandwiches, daily homemade soups, salads and sweet treats. All bread at Green House is locally made too, and comes from Goodwin Creek Farm in Afton. Green House Coffee has a delightful outdoor seating area, and a cozy interior, and is a favorite hangout among the locals. Closed on Sundays.
1260 Crozet Avenue. (434) 823-1077
-
Mint Springs Valley Park
When the skies are blue, a visit to Mint Springs Valley Park is a must. With over 500 acres, the park offers hiking and biking trails, a swimming area in the summer, fishing and several covered picnic areas to take in the surrounding landscape. The hiking trails are relatively easy, well-marked and are a great way for families to spend a few hours outdoors and explore the outdoors. The two accessible lakes are stocked with sunfish, catfish and large-mouth bass, for those who would like to wind down and cast out. (Fishing license is required!)
6659 Mint Springs Park Road. (434) 296-5844
-
Lunch at Fardowners
This family-friendly pub gets its name from a group of Irish immigrants who labored for the Blue Ridge Railway company that constructed four tunnels through the mountains during the decade before the Civil War. It was considered to be one of the engineering marvels of the modern world. Today, Fardowners is led by executive chef Mark Cosgrove and takes prides in its use of local ingredients with a local vibe. Specialties include traditional pub fare, along with burgers, sandwiches and a choice of entrees. Fardowners has been a staple in downtown Crozet for over a decade.
5773 The Square. 434-823-1300
-
Pick your own at Chiles peach orchard
Depending on the time of your visit, we recommend a visit to Chiles Peach Orchard. Stroll the fields to pick your own strawberries in the spring, peaches in the summer and apples in the fall. The store has many additional items to sell, like jams, jellies and butters, and the apple-cider donuts made on the premises are always in high demand. Freshly made soft-serve ice cream is sold as well, and a big hit with the kids. A perfect family excursion during a sunny afternoon.
1351 Greenwood Road. (434) 823-1583
-
King Family Vineyard
Wind down, sit back and it’ll take you only a minute or so to realize why King Family Vineyards is one of Central Virginia’s premiere wedding destinations. The stunning property offers the perfect backdrop to digest the days’ experiences. Locally owned, the vineyard pours its own award-winning vintages. If you are up for a real treat, visit on a Sunday, when you can witness polo matches at Roseland farm, while enjoying all that the vineyard has to offer. Visit the event calendar on the website to plan your visit. Local food trucks are often on grounds as well.
6550 Roseland Farm. (434) 823-7800. Kingfamilyvineyards.com