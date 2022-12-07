Best Gift Shopping in Charlottesville

We consider it proper etiquette to shop local when gift-shopping in Charlottesville. That’s an easy resolution here because Charlottesville’s independent boutiques frequently offer curated, quality gifts from local makers. This season give your mail carriers a break, and find the gifts for your list locally.

No gift is truly complete without just the right card, so start your shopping spree at Rock Paper Scissors. You’ll find a wide array of cards, and also leave with stocking stuffers galore. Their whimsical, curated collections are irresistible, and they stock lots from small-batch and local artisans. Our favorites right now are this papermaking kit by Oblation, for the ultimate DIY-er in your life, and their custom-print stationery. If there was ever a time to start hand-writing letters, it’s now.

While you’ve got paper on your mind, stop in New Dominion Bookshop and pick up a shiny new novel by a local author (Charlottesville has tons!), or Second Act Books, which specializes in great-quality second-hand reads and features broad YA and Children’s sections. Looking for something a bit more academic? Blue Whale Books is your source for rare books, fine prints, and a very cool collection of vintage maps. Not sure which shop has what you’re looking for? Read more about Charlottesville’s bookshops on our blog here.

For the new parents (or new babies) on your list, head to O’Suzannah for Littles, which carries every babyhood accessory you can think of arranged in impeccably designed displays as irresistible as the items themselves. Need a broader array of toys? Try Alakazam a little further down the Mall, a cool, play-focused shop with a secret safe. Their toy selection is full of truly magical treats, sure to inspire your imagination and delight that someone special.

For the truly local gift, you need to stop into C’ville Arts. Part gallery, part shop, this storefront stocks one-of-a-kind pieces by Virginia artists ranging from this delightfully functional cheese guillotine by Alex Pettigrew to these funky bead beings by Bead Brothers. We love this shop for people who “have everything” as there’s always something wonderfully made to be found behind its glass doors.

Looking for some soft and stylish for the ladies in your life? Head over to Spring Street Boutique in Barracks Road Shopping Center. This boutique is a longtime Charlottesville favorite and exhibits the elegant eye of owner Cynthia Schroeder. Over three decades she’s found the bridge that connects collegiate fashion with town & country, making this an ideal mother-daughter shopping experience. We like their sleepwear by Petite Plume and The Cat’s Pajamas. And their dresses by Gretchen Scott and LillaP.

Next door, for someone in your life who makes wonderful things–to eat, that is–visit The Happy Cook. Stocked with some of the best tools of the kitchen trade you’ll find anywhere, this is the perfect place if you want to make the cook in your life happy. Even a microwave cook can show some gourmet flair– we like this nifty popcorn maker for easy snacking.

