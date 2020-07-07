Best Places for Happy Hour in Charlottesville

It’s getting close to the end of the workday. You need a place to grab a cheap drink, and maybe some tasty snacks. But, you don’t want to waste time deciding on the perfect place for you and your friends. So, we’ve done the dirty work for you and found the best happy hour spots in Charlottesville!

Find your Happy Hour…

…in a upscale bar:

Orzo Kitchen and Wine Bar – 416 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

If you’re searching for a classier bar downtown, a solid bet is Orzo Kitchen and Wine Bar. Although their happy hour is somewhat short, you can still get $3 off a cocktail from 5:30-7 p.m., Monday-Friday. Also, don’t forget some tasty food while you’re there!

…with burgers:

Boylan Heights – 102 14th Street NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

When you’re in the mood for a tasty gourmet burger, look no further than Boylan on the Corner. Along with the hearty, stick-to-your-ribs, tasty-fried food, grab a $2 draft from 4-7 p.m., Monday-Friday.

…with Mexican food:

El Puerto – 2042 Barracks Road, Charlottesville, VA 22904

El Puerto at Barracks combines authentic Mexican food with an extremely good set of happy hour deals, including a 16-ounce margarita for $4.99, 16-ounce margarita and a tequila shot for $6.99, 26-ounce margarita and a tequila shot for $10.99, or Mexican and domestic beer for $3.25. Not to mention, you can feast on a basket of chips or an order of El Puerto’s enchiladas while you’re there.

…in a place with history (but more importantly, cheap drinks):

The Virginian – 1521 University Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

The oldest restaurant on the Corner, “the Virg” has been a UVA fixture since 1923. Adding to its allure is a solid offering of happy hour specials. Specials include $3 Southern Belles, $2 off Maker’s Mark/Tito’s, and $1 off drafts or $2 PBR bottles from 4-7 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s a cozy, comfortable environment for your after-work drinks.

…at a local brewery:

Kardinal Hall – 722 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Located in a former Coca-Cola bottling plant, Kardinal Hall sets the standard for Charlottesville rathskellers. Joyful voices coalesce with tasty flavors in a large, high-ceilinged interior where the Premier League takes precedence on-screen and there’s ping pong in the back. Enjoy the dog-friendly patio in the afternoon when it can be drenched with western light and bocce awaits.

…in an amazing South African restaurant:

Shebeen – 247 Ridge McIntire Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Perhaps South African restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of happy hour. However, once you visit Shebeen, that all might change. This melding of sports bar, South African restaurant, and cozy atmosphere is a unique presence in Charlottesville. Of course, the restaurant’s concept alone is enough reason to make the trip. But, add in the great happy hour specials and your visit will be even more memorable. Get $3.25 domestics bottle, $4 select imported drafts, and deals on specialty cocktails from open to close, Monday to Friday.

