The Six Best Burgers in Charlottesville

We agree. Unlike Shakespeare’s rose, a burger is not a burger is not a burger. Good, self-respecting college town that we are, numerous establishments serve burgers and pints in perfect complement. The atmosphere in which you enjoy that fine burger matters too! From nouveau to old-school, here’s our shortlist of the six tastiest burger joints in Charlottesville.

Riverside Lunch — near downtown and first opened in 1935, Riverside’s is a true Charlottesville classic. A local favorite and always bustling, here they say “Flat out best burger in town.” The ambiance exudes Nascar and southern diner. It’s friendly and relaxed. Try the cheese burger all the way with a basket of fries.

Martin’s Grill — founded almost 20 years ago by a Riverside ex-pat, Martin’s is intentionally a replica of the Riverside, and their burgers and fries meet the standard. Martin’s location on 29N makes the satisfaction of a delicious burger accessible to the northside of town.

Citizen Burger — in the center of the downtown mall, this is the flagship of restaurant entrepreneur Andy McClure’s culinary empire. It’s also as good as it gets when it comes to a delicious burger and a tasty pint.

Jack Brown’s — an indy man-cave hole-in-the-wall with a small patio on the downtown mall, this Harrisonburg invention serves an exotic variety of burgers with numerous tasty sides and a kicking beer list. Highly recommended for deliciousness and trucker cap ambiance.

Burger Bach — located in Stonefield Center and one of only a handful of stores from this Richmond-based boutique, Burger Bach combines delicious burger with an expansive beer list. Part gastro-pub, part alpine-Virginia-New Zealand, the burger selection is top-notch!

White Spot — an institution on the UVA Corner just beneath the 14th Street Bridge, put The White Spot on your bucket list. A greasy and old-school diner, the “Gus Burger,” replete with a fried egg on top, has been nurturing undergraduates and alumni alike for nearly a century. Everyone should have it at least once!

For a complete Guide to Charlottesville’s best restaurants, click HERE