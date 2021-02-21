Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Charlottesville

Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Charlottesville

Looking for a healthy dining option? Many restaurants offer a variety of heart-healthy options. We think you’ll enjoy finding one with locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients, lots of personality, and a chef-owner nearby. Here are our recommendations for three of the best vegan and vegetarian options in town.

Patrick McClure, brother of Andy, runs a delightful shop with exquisite bowls and burritos. At the foot of the downtown mall’s west side and across from the C.O.D.E. building, Citizen Bowl is in the garden spot. Healthy, fresh and perfectly complemented with a fresh draft.

Price Range:

$$

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Address:

223 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

(434)234-3662

Authentic turkish cuisine with several outstanding vegetarian entrees. We recommend the baba ghanoush and hummus casserole. Like Hemingway’s cafe in Paris, Sultan Kebob is clean and well-lit. The atmosphere is reverent to the tradition of the Ottoman Empire. One block of the Downtown Mall in “The Glass Building,” we heartily recommend this unique dining experience.

Price Range:

$-$$

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Address:

333 2nd Street SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Call 434-981-0090

A super-cool eatery and hang-out built in an old warehouse on Carlton Avenue along the border of Charlottesville’s chic Belmont and Woolen Mills neighborhoods. While not exclusively vegetarian, Firefly is renowned for its green specialties and relaxed vibe. Try the caprese salad or No Bull Veggie Burger. And don’t forget their wildly-popular tater tots! Dine indoors in a family-friendly tavern/arcade setting or out on an elegant terrace.

Price Range:

$-$$

Hours (Change Seasonally):

Monday – Friday: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Closed Sunday

Address:

300 East Market Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

(434)202-1050

For a complete listing of Charlottesville’s independent restaurants, click HERE.