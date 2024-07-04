Guide to Shopping and Dining in Gordonsville, Virginia

Gordonsville, Virginia’s Main Street is picture perfect.

Just 30 minutes from Charlottesville, this scenic and historic town is a must-see for any visitor to Charlottesville. Across just a few blocks, you will encounter nearly a dozen unique shops, galleries and eateries.

Shopping in Gordonsville

The best shopping action begins just beyond the train trestle.

Heading east, your retail radar will no doubt hone in on Posh. An innovative fashion boutique, sisters Victoria and Janice provide a creative take on fashion from all over the country. They moved their store from Charlottesville over a dozen years ago because they anticipated Gordonsville’s bohemian sensibility, rooted in Virginia’s red clay, and today they regale the community with their jewelry and apparel fashion.