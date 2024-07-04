Guide to Shopping and Dining in Gordonsville, Virginia
Gordonsville, Virginia’s Main Street is picture perfect.
Just 30 minutes from Charlottesville, this scenic and historic town is a must-see for any visitor to Charlottesville. Across just a few blocks, you will encounter nearly a dozen unique shops, galleries and eateries.
Shopping in Gordonsville
The best shopping action begins just beyond the train trestle.
Heading east, your retail radar will no doubt hone in on Posh. An innovative fashion boutique, sisters Victoria and Janice provide a creative take on fashion from all over the country. They moved their store from Charlottesville over a dozen years ago because they anticipated Gordonsville’s bohemian sensibility, rooted in Virginia’s red clay, and today they regale the community with their jewelry and apparel fashion.
One of the very best art galleries in the region can be found at Annie Gould’s.
An accomplished artist herself, Annie is a constant presence and personally oversees the frequent updating of her gallery’s collection. She carries works by more than 50 artists from Maine to Florida, and a visit to her space — four salons in all — will reward those in search of inspiration. But there’s more!
Do explore Trésors, where owner Julie Mullins refurbishes and repurposes pieces of the past. Find Folkling, an imaginative, possibly avante garde, clothing store unlike any other. And don’t miss The Laurie Holladay Shop, an eclectic boutique of gifts, collectables, lamps, fashions, and more from one of Gordonsville’s leading mavens of style and taste.
Dining in Gordonsville
Exploring this compact array of shops and galleries is bound to make one pretty hungry! Thankfully, Gordonsville offers a variety of dining options. A longtime favorite is Krecek Kakes, a delightful bakery and coffee shop with comfortable seating indoors or outside on a sun-splashed patio that reminds you of New Orleans. Owner Kristen Krecek leads the daily preparation of pastries and other baked goods for which their menu of delicious coffee drinks is the perfect complement.
A little further down the street is Well Hung Vineyard Restaurant, an elegant bistro with an unforgettable name! Opened in 2019, Well Hung also has seating indoors or out, along the street or behind a hedge, where small groups can gather and enjoy a sophisticated menu of cheeses, fruits, charcuterie, and salads, all delightfully paired with their wine varietals. Well Hung is a favorite for brunch, and they even have an Airbnb rental across the way.
No Gordonsville dining review is complete without the mention of BBQ Exchange, Craig & Donna Hartman’s creation that ranks as one of Virginia’s best barbecue restaurants.
They are sticklers for taste and quality, and if you’re craving a barbecue fix, we highly recommend it. Also, check out the Gordonsville Ice House, where you can enjoy craft beer and small-batch fried chicken.
At first glance, Gordonsville is an unforgettable setting, a throwback Main Street USA. To park your car and stroll through Gordonsville’s shops and restaurants will take you deeper into a community with heart and soul, where the shopkeepers, chefs, and artists ensure your hospitality and pleasure each step of the way.