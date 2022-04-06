Private Event Spaces in Charlottesville

Are you looking for a private event space for your soiree? Summer is heating up, and so is Charlottesville’s social life, so whether you’re putting on an office shindig or planning a grad party for the ages, we’ve got you covered. Read on for some of our favorite private events spaces in Charlottesville, VA.

For an office event space:

We’ve all been out of the office so long you may not remember what your coworkers look like without Zoom filters and ring lights. Take the shock out of transitioning back to the office and have a few drinks with your team at these top spots for corporate private events in Charlottesville:

Kardinal Hall’s indoor/outdoor beer garden is an ideal spot for a low-key social. Take their outdoor event space for larger mixers and enjoy sunshine, bocce, homemade sausages, and a space roomy enough for social distancing. Oh, and did we mention an unrivaled beer list? For a more intimate gathering, the back room inside will get your team’s competitive blood pumping over the ping-pong table.

This swank meets all-Americana space is a local haunt for after-work drinks already, making it a popular choice for a more-than-business casual event. Order up a round of prohibition cocktails (like their Last Word) for the team, raise your glasses, and be ready to click your heels and close some deals — or toast the ones you’ve already closed.

Flat out the most stunning event space in town is the rooftop of the 3Twenty3 Building. From the lobby an elevator beams you up to the top floor where awaits a 2,300-square-foot space tricked out with the latest audio-video possibilities. Suitable for parties of up to 155 people, the space is adjoined by a 10-foot-wide deck that affords the grandest view available of both downtown and the Blue Ridge. A commercial catering kitchen adjoins, allowing you to choose your favorite caterer. Even better, the venue has complete onsite parking for your guests. When you’re ready to throw down, Level 10 is the mack daddy!

If you’re feeling subterranean, here’s a fabulous new entry into Charlottesville’s event space inventory. The Brick Cellar totals 6,000 square feet in 3 separate spaces. It can be reserved individually for cocktails or a meeting, or you can book it all for a grand blow-out. Exposed brick, marble tile, recessed lighting, a glazed floor, and contemporary art imbue this space with a post-industrial chic that will give you goosebumps. Directly above awaits the dozen delightfully diverse food vendors of The Dairy Market, making your catering options super convenient.

For an anniversary or reunion event space:

This cozy original pine-beam room is a no-brainer for making a large party feel intimate. Nestled in the heart of Charlottesville’s oldest country club, Farmington, you’ll need to be a member or know a member willing to sponsor you to have an event here — so get networking, or consider a club membership (special rates available for out-of-town members!). With seating for up to 40 and mill-about space for 50, club catering, staffing, and bartending, this full-service space makes party planning a breeze.

The Common House is an irrepressibly cool venue. With multiple event spaces to suit your unique needs, including a billiards room, a rooftop bar, and a sun-filled white tile dining bar with a live lemon tree as its centerpiece, Common House has you covered. With options from a 15-person seated meal to a full club buyout, Common House is where you can celebrate with your best friends or your entire extended family. They also boast an excellent network of local artisans in their member networks so ask for a recommendation for a photographer or two and make sure it’s a night that’s remembered.

Celebrate with a Calabrian night behind the curtains in Vivace’s semi-private “Red Room.” This long-standing Charlottesville restaurant has been gracing the town with its old-world Italian cooking (and old-world Italian hospitality) for almost three decades, which means you might have had your first date here and might now be booking your Silver Anniversary. But hey, the only thing that ages better than love is Italian cuisine and Vivace will keep the pasta rolling and the chianti pouring for private parties sized between 8 and 80.

For your graduate:

Imagine you distilled the iconic Jeffersonian architecture of the University’s Grounds into a small inn, and then plated them: you’d have Farm Bell Kitchen at the Dinsmore. Serving delicate presentations of traditional southern fare, it’s attached to the quaint and cozy Dinsmore Inn. For your out-of-town guests, Farm Bell Kitchen offers a send-off-brunch ideal for graduates of any of the town’s prestigious schools. Seats up to 80.

The Ivy Inn is a Charlottesville classic that many miss. The historic eatery was once part of the Faulkner House estate (yes, that Faulkner) and has been in operation as the Ivy Inn for five decades. Their locally-sourced menu offers up American classics as stylishly straightforward as their setting and is guaranteed to please even the pickiest party guest. Private events in their quiet upstairs room seat up to 16 for dinner, or host up to 40 on the heated garden patio.

For a birthday bash:

Whether you’re visiting Charlottesville for the first time, are a local, or are a seasoned alum returning to your former stomping grounds, the White Spot is a must-try. A true greasy spoon that’s been feeding swarms of students since 1953, the Spot has recently passed into the ownership of 15 UVA alums and former White Spot employees, cementing its future on the Corner for years to come. They’ve added the Legacy Room, where private parties of up to 50 can enjoy sloppy Gus Burgers and stacks of Grillswiths — with a candle on top.

Is there anything better than birthday chocolate? Maybe fresh birthday chocolate, handmade by you and ten of your besties with a professional chocolatier while you sip coffee and rosé? Look no further than Gearharts. This Charlottesville chocolatier’s private event space will delight all party attendees the gift of a new, delicious skill. Minimum 6 people.

An intimate private room in the historic Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall is the perfect space to celebrate your drama queens (and kings). With catering provided by the delectable Harvest Moon, gather your crew of 6-8 in the Count Edward Von Selzam Loggia Room or a slightly larger party in the elegant Stage Left private room around the corner for a pre-show dinner fit for royalty. Crown the night with one of the Paramount’s curated performance offerings for an unforgettable evening.