The Stonefield Shopping Experience

Charlottesville’s shopping scene has grown over the years, but nothing has altered its landscape quite like the sleek addition of the Shops at Stonefield. Conveniently tucked on the intersection of Hydraulic and 29, Stonefield offers a cool, convenient shopping experience that blends cherished local boutiques with prestigious national brands. From hardwood furniture hand-crafted here in Virginia to the preppy styles of Martha’s Vineyard to a pint of hand-crafted local ale, Stonefield is a one-stop shop for all your needs, whether you’re in town for the weekend or a local Charlottesvillian looking to browse.

For the Home

If you happened to decide, on your drive down 29, that you were simply going to move to Charlottesville, you could skip calling your movers and design a whole new home interior at Stonefield. Begin with the thoughtful designs of Hardwood Artisans, who craft all of their furniture offerings from North American oak right here in Virginia, find your finishing touches among the superb array of classic home-goods retailer Pottery Barn, and of course, design your dream kitchen in Williams Sonoma.

For the Body

Feed your body inside and out—Stonefield shops have it all. Delight in the neighborly vibe of Trader Joe’s as you browse their shelves, stocked with everything from cold-pressed juices and vegan curries to one-pound bars of chocolate and store-brand cookies that taste just like Grandma used to make. Then, take a walk over to Elements yoga studio and spread out your mat for some mindful exercise before stepping into Red Handed Nail Salon for a precise mani-pedi. Finish your journey in Sephora, where beauty consultants can help with anything from a new skincare routine to finally finding your signature shade of lipstick.

For the Family

Let’s not forget about the kids and the dog. For family matters, check out local boutiques Whimsies and Crate & Marrow. Whimsies, true to their name, offers a whimsical selection of baby and children’s clothing, toys, and accessories. For furry family members, head over to Crate & Marrow, where you’ll find treats and care items for dogs and cats you won’t see anywhere else. From antler disks and bully sticks to handmade collars, Crate & Marrow is a can’t-miss for pet parents.

For the Wardrobe

It’s Charlottesville, so fashion, of course, is key. You’ll find a great mix of local discoveries and big names in this category here, so make space in your closet. Check out mother-daughter-owned brand boutique Nic & Zoe, stocking updated knits and fierce fits.

Find uplifting, boho-chic designs at Altar’d State, including some of the softest sleep tees you’ll ever feel. Or, explore your inner Riviera at Poshabilities, with brands like Scandal Italy and the ever-popular Lilly Pulitzer. Update your shoe rack with rare and high-end consignment at SneakerThrift, or fill out your jewelry box at Kendra Scott. Finally, get your East Coast prep on at Vineyard Vines and Brooks Brothers.

For the Great Outdoors

Can’t get enough of the Blue Ridge? Stock up on your outdoorsy needs at Orvis—specializing in activewear, hunting, and fishing gear—or L.L. Bean, where you’ll find everything from hiking boots and kayaks to running wear and gardening gear. Need a place to break in your new boots? Read up on Charlottesville’s top trails in our hiking guide.

