Ultimate Guide to Shopping and Dining in Orange, Virginia

Shopping in Orange

First and foremost, if you’re looking to satisfy a need for local art, look no further than the Arts Center in Orange. The instant you enter this Main Street shop, each of your five senses will be awakened by beauty in the form of handmade home decor, paintings, jewelry, and books. The Center showcases the fruits of Orange artists’ hands, and you’re likely to find a unique expression of this community here.

Nearby on Main Street, you’ll find several timeless antique stores such as Melrose Antiques, or JS Mosby, named for the Grey Ghost and specializing in Civil War-era antiques. Each store will entrance you with the seamlessness by which they transport you into the past.