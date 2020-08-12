The Wool Factory is Charlottesville’s Sleekest Space

The Wool Factory, Charlottesville’s newest and most extravagant entertainment space, opened last month, just as the temperatures rose and we cinched our facemasks a little tighter.

The founders are Brad Uhl and Brandon Wooten, the talent behind the popular Grit Coffee in Charlottesville. Many years in development, Uhl and Wooten’s design for the space didn’t miss a trick. The Wool Factory is 12,000 sq. ft. — nearly two football fields of interior and exterior space — all open, infused with light, and accented by the original factory’s red brick, steel beams, exterior walkway, and rooftop water tower. A casual visit here doesn’t make you feel so much like a laborer on break as an industrialist whose job is to host.

Located at a bend in the Rivanna River to the extreme east of Charlottesville, The Wool Factory lies at the end of Market Street and, as the crow flies, just below Monticello Mountain. They say getting there is half the fun, and that applies to the drive through the historic Woolen Mills neighborhood. And once you’ve arrived, you won’t want to leave!

The Wool Factory consists of complementary draws. First is the brewpub Selvedge. Large, open, and trapezoidal, it’s available for private parties. The name Selvedge is 19th-century textile jargon for a finished edge. Located just up the walkway from the parking area, a courtyard tent awaits on one side and double doors to the pub on the other. Champion Brewing serves as Selvedge’s “consulting brewer” and makes a line of beers named after fabric (Merino, Cashmere, Poplin) right up the street.

Continuing up the walkway takes you to a central plaza with The Workshop, a wine and coffee bar, to one side, and Broadcloth, a chic restaurant headed by chef Tucker Yoder, formerly of Oxo and Clifton Inn, to the other.

The current quiet of The Wool Factory space is a pandemic side effect that Uhl and Wooten could never have anticipated as opening day approached earlier this year. But we know in time things will hum along as they once did at the Woolen Mills, knitting the community together over Poplin or Merino yet again.

For a full list of Charlottesville breweries, click HERE.