The Central Grounds at the University of Virginia include an abundance of historical sites. Designed by Thomas Jefferson as an open rectangle, rather than a single building, the Academic Village is one of the most notable features of the University. This includes The Lawn, where Jefferson placed fifty-four lawn rooms. Along with Monticello,The Lawn itself is an UNESCO World Heritage Site. Over the years, students, including literary figure, Edgar Allen Poe, resided in these very rooms. Pavilions, which housed faculty, also line The Lawn. Similar to the gardens on the back side of The Lawn, no two Pavilions are the same. By designing the architecture this way, Jefferson illustrated his visionary talent and zeal for the unexpected. On the other side of The Lawn lie additional rooms, known as the Ranges, and serpentine walls, an architectural wonder of period.