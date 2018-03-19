Charlottesville Late Night Food

The White Spot

Not to be outdone by Miller’s and their burgers, the White Spot is one of the most historic restaurants on the Corner. A classically-styled diner tucked into a narrow strip on University Avenue, their specialty is a Gusburger – a cheeseburger loaded with a fried egg and whatever else you’d care to put on it. While a single Gusburger does have more grease than one meal should ever have, the White Spot is a true rite of passage for UVA students and C-ville residents alike. The best part? It’s open until 3am every single night.