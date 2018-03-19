Charlottesville Late Night Food

Traditionally, the only restaurants that were open late night were fast food joints. But times have changed, and many more restaurants are keeping later hours for the night-owl crowd. This is especially true in the booming foodie haven of Charlottesville. Here are the places for late night food with a little C-ville flair and flavor.
Charlottesville
Miller’s Downtown
The Downtown Mall in Charlottesville boasts Miller’s Downtown, a local gem of a bar. If hosting live music 7 days a week isn’t enough for you, this late-night haunt offers some of the cheapest drinks in town and a whole lot of history. A personal favorite appetizer is the bratwurst and mustard coupled with the John Dearth Trio playing live jazz. Tip: if you’re super hungry late at night, get a slice of decadent 7 layer chocolate cake. You won’t regret it.
The White Spot
Not to be outdone by Miller’s and their burgers, the White Spot is one of the most historic restaurants on the Corner. A classically-styled diner tucked into a narrow strip on University Avenue, their specialty is a Gusburger – a cheeseburger loaded with a fried egg and whatever else you’d care to put on it. While a single Gusburger does have more grease than one meal should ever have, the White Spot is a true rite of passage for UVA students and C-ville residents alike. The best part? It’s open until 3am every single night.
For a more upscale vibe to your late night, try C&O Restaurant on the Downtown Mall. In addition to offering a fully stocked bar, C&O’s late night menu includes delicacies like artichoke pate and coupe maison – vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, toasted almonds, and a delicious coupe sauce. You can’t beat this atmosphere, either, as the restaurant is housed in a beautiful brick and barn-wood building.
Thanks for checking out Late Night Food in Charlottesville! Want more tips on C-ville? Check out the Charlottesville Guide Blog!