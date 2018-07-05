DuCard Vineyards: Elevating the Tasting Experience

Since the first DuCard wine was bottled, Scott has been preserving a few bottles from each of the vineyard’s varied vintages in the DuCard library. This is not the easiest task, as the small-production winery almost never has leftovers. The first time we had the pleasure of meeting Scott, he mentioned his secret library stash, saying that sometimes it was a fight to keep even a few bottles back, especially of the favorites. That’s the thing about wine, though- it’s sort of ephemeral, a seasonal romance. You have to enjoy it when it’s around and then move on.

That’s why DuCard’s new program is perfect for nostalgia addicts like myself. The Shenandoah Room Program releases a rapid-fire rotation of DuCard library wines, couched in a star-studded lineup of their premium offerings. These tastings (available in red or white options) are available to pair with locally sourced cheese plates, including that monastery gouda, a delicious charcuterie board, or a four-piece dessert plate. The offerings of DuCard’s Shenandoah room are a unique gastronomic journey through the Virginia countryside, creating the opportunity to revisit wines that may have been old favorites, or a bottle that you might have missed out on the first time around. Library wines on the Shenandoah menu are available only to visitors that are taking advantage of this opulent experience, and chances are, next time you return, the wine will no longer be available, so come prepared to take a bottle (or three) home to add to your own library collection.