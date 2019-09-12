Barn Quilts: A Different Kind of Art Gallery

While you’re out touring the quilts, there are a few places to stop and have a bite to eat, depending on the route you take. In Standardsville, near the UVA 4th Generation and “Be Kind” quilts by art guild president Cory Ryan, check out the Layfette Inn, built in 1840 and offering a full spread, breakfast through dinner. If your wanderings take you through Ruckersville, check out the unassuming Blue Ridge Cafe, serving hearty American fare from 11 AM to 10 PM, daily. And if you really want to make a day of it, drive through hilly Barboursville on the way home and stop at the vineyard for some of Virginia’s finest italian style wine and one of the area’s truly hidden gem lunch offerings at the vineyard restaurant, the Palladio. Open for lunch Wednesday through Sunday and dinner Friday through Saturday, Palladio offers excellent Italian fare in a cozy white-cloth dining room. Lunch includes a free tasting in the room next door, so come ready- and armed with some new knowledge about the artistic offerings of Greene, the Blue Ridge Barn Quilt Trail, and maybe a Barn Quilt idea of your own. Find more information, visit exploregreene.com.