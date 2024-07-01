Best Orange County Wineries

The Barn at 678 offers a rustic ambience that is a very comfortable setting in Barboursville Virginia. The barn itself is it casual restored space offers a unique setting for wine-tastings and events. The Barn at 678 hosts a variety of events throughout the year including live music and wine and food dinners. Their sparkling white and rosé are a must try for everyday celebrations.

Orange County, Virginia, has so much to offer with scenic beauty, historic significance and high-quality wines.

Orange County wineries host of variety of events throughout the year.

You can find live music, educational tours, food and wine pairings, and wine tastings

throughout the county. What I like most about Orange County Vineyards is their

commitment to sustainable and environmental farming practices. These practices enable the health of the vineyard and the surrounding ecosystem, contributing to the long-term viability of their grape production in Orange County, Virginia for years to come.

True lovers of Orange County wines will enjoy the Corks & Caps Celebration. Collect 7 stamps from any of the vineyards described above, or visit several of the region’s breweries or distilleries, and submit to win a free t-shirt! We are reminded that libations and raiment pair nicely together!

Make sure to check out our interactive map here for locations and directions detailing the wineries listed above.

About the Author

Mari Kelly is an experienced Wine and Spirits Industry leader and specializes in strategic marketing. She lives in Earlysville, Va.