Best Orange County Wineries
In search for one of the most prominent wine regions on the East Coast that offers alluring mountain views, compelling history, and award-winning wines?
Orange County in Central Virginia offers something for everyone. You will find wineries with old world influences as well as modern viticulture practices. There are so many exceptional wineries all within driving distance of each other
Several of Orange County vineyards are grown within the Monticello American Viticulture Area (AVA) recently awarded “The Wine Region of the Year” in Wine Enthusiast’s 2023 Wine Star Awards.
The following Orange County wineries provide a range of events and tasting experiences all year round.
Barboursville Vineyards
Barboursville Vineyards is one of the oldest and most prestigious vineyards in Virginia known for its innovative viticulture and wine practices to improve wine quality and sustainability. Barboursville offers an extensive visitors experience with educational winemaking classes, on site cottages for accommodations, award-winning gourmet restaurant, and wine tasting options. Do not forget to taste their flagship wine, Octagon, whose 2020 vintage received 93 points from James Suckling. A Bordeaux style blend worthy of aging.
Horton Vineyards
Horton Vineyards has such an innovative approach to wine making. The vineyard has been a pioneer in introducing and cultivating lesser-known grape varietals in Virginia. For instance, they were among the first to plant Viognier in the region, which has since become Virginia’s signature white wine grape. Horton Vineyards is one of the most visited wineries not just in Orange County, but all of Virginia due to it beautiful tasting room, stunning views and over 40 different varietals to choose from.
Reynard Florence Vineyard
Reynard Florence Vineyard is a family-owned boutique winery offering hand crafted and small batch wines. Their mission is to produce wines in the style of Bordeaux and Loire regions that respect the grape from bud to harvest to bottle. The vineyard is known for Viognier, Petit Manseng, Petit Verdot, among other varietals. Perfect stop for an intimate relaxing wine tasting with a countryside setting.
Honah Lee Vineyard
Honah Lee Vineyard has ideal terroir including well-drained soils and a climate perfect for grape growing. This allows grapes to express well-balanced acidity, sweetness and intense flavors. This makes Honah Lee a sought-after vineyard producer that collaborates with other Virginia wineries, providing them with high quality grapes within the Monticello AVA. Stop into their scenic tasting room and farm market market that sells fresh produce, jams, sauces, baked goods, and crafts.
Chateau MerrillAnne
Chateau MerrillAnne offers a tranquil and relaxing setting. This family-owned vineyard focuses on craftsmanship producing both red and white. This cozy setting for visitors allows engaging conversations with owners and staff. It’s about changing information asking and answering questions. This is a fun interactive atmosphere that even offers wine slushies on the weekends to cool off on hot summer days.
Sweet Vines Farms Winery
Sweet Vines Farms Winery is nestled between Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, Virginia, only 1.5 hours from Washington DC. Sweet vines, caters to the fun and creative palette specializing in producing sweet wines. This sets them apart from other wineries in the region showcasing sweet wine enthusiast. Their wines are inspired by a “Girls Saturday Fun Day” and a great- great grandmother’s experiment from Muscadine grapes, dandelions and other fruit. Try their popcorn pairing tasting.
Well Hung Vineyards
Well Hung Vineyards – don’t let this brand-name fool you. This vineyard was founded by three women who recognize the value of a good joke supported by quality wine. Respecting the relationship between wine and local cuisine, they offer a diverse range of wines, including reds, whites and rosés. The winery offers delicious food pairings to complement their wines. As you can imagine, the tasting room is a fun inviting atmosphere. The winery offers a variety of brand merchandise that are great gifts and souvenirs.
Woodbrook Farm Vineyards
Woodbrook Farm Vineyards is family owned and operated with a legacy of horse racing champions in Virginia. Their portfolio of wine ranges from robust reds to crisp whites. With a picture location in Orange County, Virginia, you are welcome to bring your own picnic to accompany their wines. The Training Barn Tasting Room is a must visit for local music and jam sessions. Every other Sunday offers live music during the summer months. A perfect place for friends and family to gather.
The Barn at 678
The Barn at 678 offers a rustic ambience that is a very comfortable setting in Barboursville Virginia. The barn itself is it casual restored space offers a unique setting for wine-tastings and events. The Barn at 678 hosts a variety of events throughout the year including live music and wine and food dinners. Their sparkling white and rosé are a must try for everyday celebrations.
Orange County, Virginia, has so much to offer with scenic beauty, historic significance and high-quality wines.
Orange County wineries host of variety of events throughout the year.
You can find live music, educational tours, food and wine pairings, and wine tastings
throughout the county. What I like most about Orange County Vineyards is their
commitment to sustainable and environmental farming practices. These practices enable the health of the vineyard and the surrounding ecosystem, contributing to the long-term viability of their grape production in Orange County, Virginia for years to come.
True lovers of Orange County wines will enjoy the Corks & Caps Celebration. Collect 7 stamps from any of the vineyards described above, or visit several of the region’s breweries or distilleries, and submit to win a free t-shirt! We are reminded that libations and raiment pair nicely together!
Make sure to check out our interactive map here for locations and directions detailing the wineries listed above.
____________________________
About the Author
Mari Kelly is an experienced Wine and Spirits Industry leader and specializes in strategic marketing. She lives in Earlysville, Va.