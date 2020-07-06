Fine Dining in Charlottesville

Charlottesville offers numerous fine-dining restaurants where the cuisine and service are elevated, the ambiance, like the people-watching, is refined, and the overall effect is masterful. Perfect for celebrations! While debate instantly follows any pronouncement of what’s our best in fine-dining, here are several recommendations to put on the top of your list.

One of Charlottesville oldest and best restaurants, “The Barn” is a 70s-style, traditional steakhouse, where the interior is candle-lit, the waiters wear jackets, the steak and prime rib cannot be beaten. A longtime “clubhouse” for the Cavalier Nation, where above a crooning pianist you will view portraits of UVA sports legends in their heyday, put this restaurant on your shortlist. For large parties or memorable dates, the Aberdeen Barn is as good today as when it opened over 50 years ago.

Address:

2018 Holiday Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901

In the heart of the trendy Belmont neighborhood sits one of our favorite high-end eateries. Tavola is an intimate yet upbeat Italian restaurant featuring a rustic experience with passionately crafted meals, cocktails, and the finest Italian wines. Tavola offers elegantly plated food in a space where you can feel comfortable relaxing and sharing a quality meal with friends or family. Be aware, Tavola does not take reservations and can frequently be full-to-capacity. Never fear. Two great options nearby for a hearty meal or just a cocktail are The Local (next door) or Junction (directly across the street), or Mas (a jag away).

Address:

826 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Located just steps from the center of Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, this small and elegant restaurant offers fine dining with local ingredients prepared with classic French techniques. Founded by locally-famous restauranteur, Brian Helleberg, here is a rare experience that reflects the unparalleled romance of the French. In season, Fleurie’s patio dining enables audio-visual access to the joy of The Mall at night.

Address:

108 3rd St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902

From Lynn Easton, creator of renowned Pippin Hill, comes Red Pump Kitchen, a fabulous eatery atop 4th Street and facing The Downtown Mall. With an open kitchen anchored by a classic wood-burning oven, Red Pump’s casually festive atmosphere is equally ideal for a special occasion or a midweek night on the town. Mediterranean and Tuscan-inspired menus showcase house-made pasta, gourmet pizzas, and seasonal dishes inspired by local Virginia farm partners. A gallery window that opens onto The Mall balances the festival both indoors and out, enabling diners to indulge in what makes Charlottesville famous, celebration of achievement.

Address: 401 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Local culinary celebrity, Ashley Sieg, has transformed this historic building into an elegant restaurant on three levels where natural light fades to candle light that softly reflects from the interior’s distressed brick. With lively bars on the main floor and downstairs and a menu that offers that best in local and seasonal ingredients, Tavern & Grocery is on its way to becoming a classic in Charlottesville.

Address: 333 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

