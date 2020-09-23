Inns in & Around Charlottesville

Want to stay somewhere slightly less conventional but still enjoy a relaxed setting, fine coffee, and turn-down service? Think about staying in one of a dozen boutique inns in or around Charlottesville.

Our recommendations below emphasize stylish settings for your stay, but two other details are key: location and price. Do you want to be in-town or on the perimeter? What about price? Are you splurging or trying to be economical? Nail those considerations first, because when it comes to style, Charlottesville has no vacancy!

Below is our list of compelling boutique hotels by location — in-town v. outside-town. Any one of these can deliver elegant accommodations and hospitality. Pricing varies with seasonality. Be sure to inquire ahead. Each recommendation is a springboard to launch you on a Charlottesville experience outside the ordinary.

In-Town

South Street Inn

This stately manse has been closed since March due to Covid-19 and has recently been listed for sale. Suspend your disbelief, however, and return to yesteryear: The South Street Inn stands sentinel above Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. It offers simple elegance in 24 guest rooms, relaxing interior common areas, and a wrap-around veranda. Best of all, it offers unmatched proximity to some of downtown’s hottest attractions, from cocktails to culture to fine dining and entertainment.

Oakhurst Inn

35 hotel rooms and several cottages and houses constitute the offerings of the Oakhurst Inn. Since 2010, innkeeper Bill Chapman has transformed a small neighborhood across the street from UVA into “the most expensive hotel in Charlottesville.” Friendly staff, a chic bar and social spaces, a swimming pool, and dining room serving breakfast and lunch are a few of the things that make a stay here unlike any other.

The Inn at Court Square

The Innkeeper is Candace DeLoach, and the primary structure is the Butler-Norris House, circa 1785. The Inn offers 12 guest rooms in two adjoining houses. Quietly tucked away along Charlottesville’s historic Court Square district just two blocks from the downtown mall, the inn is in the eye of Charlottesville’s cultural hurricane. The interior is extravagantly eclectic with innumerable period chandeliers, lanterns, pictures, and rugs. After all, the innkeeper is an interior designer! The ambiance is quiet and reserved. The hallways creak. Sh-sh. Breakfast is served daily for guests.

Outside Town

Clifton Inn

Situated 5 miles east of Charlottesville in an historic area known as Shadwell, The Clifton is a classic and unique Virginia country property. Originally built in 1799 by Thomas Jefferson for his daughter and her husband, today the property encompasses a central manor house surrounded by numerous cottages, extensive gardens, a delightful pool, and trails on 100 acres. The Clifton offers seven rooms in the main Inn and 13 in surrounding cottages. It has become a much sought-after wedding venue. Like its style and the luxury its guests enjoy, Clifton’s price point is at the top. Their splendid restaurant, 1799, is led by acclaimed chef Matthew Bousquet and serves indoors in an elegant library setting or private room downstairs. Or you can dine along an outdoor patio beside an elegant central bar. Clifton’s deep wine inventory ensures that you’ll find the perfect pairing.

Inn at Monticello

Opened in 1988 and operated by innkeeper and UVA football alum Bob Goss, The Inn at Monticello, circa 1854, is located literally at the bottom of the hill from Monticello. With 6 guest rooms, it’s cozy and beautifully decorated with handsome antiques. Just off Route 20 South, the inn is quiet inside, kinda like visiting your grandparents’ house. And that’s what a traditional B&B should be. The Inn at Monticello is a short drive to downtown, to wine touring, and to points east and west via Interstate 64, set back 100 yards from the road and 200 years from the present.

Inn at Willow Grove

Ranked #1 Inn in the South by Travel & Leisure, this beautifully restored 1770’s plantation house with soaring columns, fine dining and cocktails, pool, spa, and stately grounds is only a stone’s throw from Woodberry Forest School and the historic town of Orange. Willow Grove is an extravagant option if you’re coming from the north on your way to Charlottesville, or if you want to be in the countryside close to Montpelier. The inn offers 4 guest rooms in the main house and 21 additional rooms in nearby cottages sprinkled throughout the elegant grounds. A fabulous downstairs restaurant and bar as well as a full-service spa complete an exceptional getaway destination.

Getaway Shenandoah

Stanardsville is roughly 20 miles northwest of Charlottesville, 90 miles southwest of D.C., and well over 100 years away from the dyspeptic present. In other words, it’s just where you want to be! An urban-escape concept created by two Harvard MBAs, Getaway Shenandoah is one of a dozen sites within several hours’ drive of major cities where Getaway has installed “tiny houses” complete with king-size bed, floor-to-ceiling windows, shower, bath, and kitchenette. Today Getaway has 34 tiny houses, with another 34 planned for the near future. The key is the escape. Go online, book your stay, follow directions, enter your code, and then put your electronics away. This is about unplugging and getting back to nature.

