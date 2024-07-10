Midsummers Charlottesville

Alums

Okay, this is where it gets interesting. If you’re not crashing with that one friend that stayed in Charlottesville, make some hotel reservations now. The airbnbs are probably full. We recommend The Draftsman, if you can foot the bill, because it’s close, it’s swanky and it even has some local wahoo ownership.

The busy weekend means: call ahead at wineries, watch out for Uber surge, and take the opportunity to check out one of the new brunch places on West Main, where you’ll have a quieter environment to catch up with old friends over bubbly and bloodies.



New Residents: If this is your first “big weekend,” stay calm. Traffic will be a little worse than usual, and avoid driving through grounds or the corner unless you absolutely have to. Do take the opportunity to grab a Lime around the corner or take a walk through grounds, though- UVA is part of Charlottesville, even if sometimes it seems like another world, and the camaraderie of Midsummers is totally infectious. Let some students teach you the Good Old Song, and relive your own college days with a beer from the balcony at Michael’s Bistro, errr make that Trinity…looking out over The Corner.