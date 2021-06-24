Restaurants in the Shops at Stonefield

Spacious patios, plenty of people-watching, and cuisine choices from fresh Mediterranian to sumptuous New Zealand lamb burgers—the Shops at Stonefield aren’t just for shopping! Stonefield is for dining too! The inviting, walkable layout makes this popular “lifestyle” center a perfect date-day destination, whether you’re meeting a new friend for the first time or catching up with your best one. Here are the top spots to grab a bite (or three).

This New Zealand-inspired Gastro Pub is all about burgers. Their menu offers everything from a standard American cheeseburger to imported delicacies such as the South Lamb (NZ lamb patty, goat cheese, young spinach, manuka honey dijon vinaigrette, cilantro sauce). They’ve got chicken, tuna, and black bean burgers on tap, too, as well as lettuce wraps and gluten-free bun options, making Burger Bach an easy choice for groups with mixed dietary restrictions. Also on tap is a variety of craft beers, as well as wine and Bach Cocktail specials—Blueberry Mojito, anyone?

A recent offering from local brewmasters Champion Beer is a large, industrial-style brewpub. Their Americana menu is vegan friendly and, of course, their house-brewed beers are ready to flow. For the folks who don’t love beer, they also have draft margaritas. Enjoy the game on their multiple high-def TVs, or challenge your friends to a game of classic pinball to see who buys the next round. When the weather’s good, lounge under the tent of their sprawling outdoor beer garden.

One of the newer additions to Stonefield, this wood-fired pizza joint is owned by Maurice Kelly, a tech entrepreneur and former Navy Intelligence Officer now bringing his spin to Charlottesville’s pizza scene. Matchbox’s signature dish is an ultra-thin-crust wood-fired pizza, made to order while customers get a front-row seat to the action. Kelly has pushed it past pizza, though, and diners will find options from crispy salads to tuna tartare tacos. And let’s not forget their brunch options, served until a respectable 3 pm.

This American steakhouse might be a familiar name—and if it’s not, it should be. Happy gnoshers will find Burtons sprinkled up and down the East Coast. Their well-executed menu spans from ribeyes to salmon romesco, and offers a robust selection of gluten-free options. Open daily from 11:30 to 9 pm, this is one of Ralph Sampson’s favorite places in Charlottesville!

This fast-casual Mediterranean joint is a favorite for healthy lunches, especially after a class at elements yoga studio. Their well-apportioned build-your-own-grain bowls are an ideal light midday meal, and generous portion sizes guarantee you’ll have some to take home. Try their house-infused waters and juices for an extra hydration kick.

Truly, oodles of noodles. Noodles & Company is known for quick, carby dishes in sumptuous sauces, though they’ve branched out to zoodles and cauliflower noodles (their cauliflower gnocchi rosa is a must try.) Try ooey-gooey Wisconsin mac & cheese on a cloudy day, or their Japanese pan noodles with steak and mushrooms for a light, filling meal. They also win the award for most kid-friendly—their new animal-shaped noodlemals make their children’s menu attractive to even the pickiest eaters.

No eateries list is complete without a coffee bar, and the Shops at Stonefield give us Grit Coffee. Locals will recognize them from the Corner and Downtown Mall, while out-of-towners might have sampled their roast in Richmond. Grit’s Stonefield location is a clean, sleek, caffeine machine with handcrafted espresso drinks, cold-brew on tap, quick bites, and even a dessert and cocktail bar in the evening.

One of the last remaining donut shops in Charlottesville, Duck Donuts’ “warm, delicious & made-to-order” donuts are worth a visit. Start with a signature vanilla cake donut, choose an icing, toppings, and flavorful drizzle, or try a fan favorite like the “bacon in the sun”—a maple-iced donut topped with bacon and caramel drizzle. There’s coffee and milkshakes too, but it’s really all about the donuts.