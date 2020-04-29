Blog, Events, Famous Figures, History, Music & Arts, Things to Do April 29, 2020 Virtual Charlottesville Charlottesville Events, Tours, and Activities – online. Zoom Tours and panels at Monticello are taking off, three days a weekThe Adam Larrabee Jazz Trio will be performing at the Front Porch on 6/24Cheesecake (Live Streaming) coming up at The Happy Cook with Soledad LiendoStuck at home and missing visits to Charlottesville? Stuck in at home in Charlottesville and still missing Charlottesville? Our locals are stepping up to the virtual plate and bringing Charlottesville to you. Monticello has to come first here, because content-wise, they’re knocking it out of the park. Bill Barker, TJ impersonator extraordinaire, has come on for a weekly livestream every Tuesday where he’ll answer all your burning Thomas Jefferson-related questions, in character. On Wednesdays, one of their team of experts will offer insight into their field; and on Thursdays, get the family together and tune in for a kid-friendly, mind-opening stream for young viewers that will definitely make for better dinner conversation than watching Frozen… again. For art buffs, Second Street Gallery is hosting a new online exhibition, BOND / BOUND, which features pieces curated to represent the tension between social connection and social distancing. View the pieces here. You can also enjoy a video walkthrough of their gallery space and current exhibits, By The Strength of Their Skin” and “Tanya Minhas: Nature Tells Its Own Story” here. Want to pair your tour with a hands-on experience? Break out your crayons and click over to the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative’s Community Coloring Book, where local artists are posting black and white line art ready to inspire some color. We’re especially fond of Andy Goodstein’s Create A Creature page. If you’re missing music, The Front Porch has livestream concerts nearly every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Watch live on Facebook or dust off something with an FM receiver and tune to WTJU (or visit wtju.net to get the radio online.) Finally, the Happy Cook is offering virtual cooking classes- and enough of our favorite wineries are doing livestream tastings that we needed another blog to cover them all- stay tuned! By Cameron Vest