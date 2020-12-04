What’s the best Christmas gift in Charlottesville this year?

What’s the best Christmas Gift in Charlottesville this year? The new Downtown Gift card of course!

The Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville just made it easier for us to Shop Local through the introduction of the Downtown Cville Gift Card.

Downtown Cville Gift Cards enable all lovers of Cville to Buy Local and Support Local Businesses that are owned and operated by Charlottesvilliians. The same folks whose shelves and menus offer amazing style and quality are also the folks who’ve fought through the pandemic, and labored with love to remain open to serve our community. Downtown Gift Cards is a great way to love them back!

Purchasing gift cards is easy. They may be bought online HERE or purchased directly at Darling Boutique or Magpie Knits, or at a self-service kiosk located next to Grit Coffee inside the York Place Building on the downtown mall.

The Downtown Cville Gift Card can be used at any of the following locations:

The Bebedero

Brasserie Saison

Champion Brewing Company

Citizen Bowl Shop

Citizen Burger Bar

Hedge Fine Blooms

Iron Paffles and Coffee

J Fenton Too

Jean Theory:

Kilwins

Market Street Wine

Moe’s Original BBQ

Passiflora

Pawprints Boutique

Quattro Tizi

Rapture

Revolutionary Soup

Rock Paper Scissors

Superette Saison

The Whiskey Jar

Shop Local is a communal response to a nation sedated by Amazon. And Shop Local is the best retail therapy, whether that comes from a unique gift found in a boutique shop or a simmering entree in a warm downtown restaurant. This year let’s show our support for Charlottesville’s creative economy — and give an excellent gift to your loved ones — through the Downtown Cville Gift Card.