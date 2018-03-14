Charlottesville’s Spring Traditions and Events

Springtime Cuisine & Beverages

Spring brings an array of festivals full of delicious meals and beverages. We compiled this mouthwatering list of some of the most popular local events. Enjoy!

Saturdays 9 am to 1 pm through March 24th: Your winter farmers market fix is found at IX Art Park until the Downtown Mall market opens back up in April. Tons of vendors and local artisans set up shop at the park, with fresh produce and other goods right next to the captivating outdoor art space. 522 2nd St SE, Charlottesville VA 22902

Saturdays, 7 am to 1 pm from April to December: The premier farmers market in Charlottesville can be found in the large Water Street parking lot near South Street, and it never disappoints. This array features hundreds of vendors, with items ranging from food – donuts, pastries, produce and more – to locally sourced goods – clothing, home decor, and art. Water Street and South Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Monday, April 9th, 5:30 to 7:30 pm: Designed to bring together civic groups, non-profits, businesses, and residents of C-ville, Tom Tom Festival will host a potluck at IX Art Park to “celebrate the start of spring and the week-long festivities.” 522 2nd Street SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Saturday, May 12th, 2 to 6 pm: Yet another event at the IX Art Park is the renowned Know Good Beer and Bourbon Festival, an event that brings together dozens of different craft beers and 20 different bourbons for your sampling pleasure. The best part? A ticket (which includes unlimited tastings) is only $25 until March 1, and only $50 afterwards! Proceeds benefit Red Shoe Cville and the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. 522 2nd Street SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Monday May 7th- Saturday May 12th, 12 pm. Celebrating the Monticello Wine Trail, which consists of 33 member wineries located within the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA), the Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival is an established spring tradition in Charlottesville. The festival showcases a partnership between the Monticello Wine Trail, Sprint Pavilion and the Jefferson Theater. Over the course of the festival days, guests taste various wines from the surrounding area that represent the rich Charlottesville wine culture. The festival includes a winemaker brunch, vineyard tours, an award show, and the grand tasting. Consequently, the Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival is the optimal event for every wine lover. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Saturday May 5 – Sunday 6, 11 AM-6 PM: The wine festival at Montpelier proves that Monticello is not the only historic site with tastings and tours. As a premium springtime event in the Charlottesville area, the festival features Virginia wineries, arts and crafts, speciality food vendors, and I’ve music. Because advance tickets are already sold out, you know this festival is a great way to ring in the spring season. But do not fret, tickets at the gate are still available! With separate tickets for adult tastings, dd tickets, youths, and free admission for children 12 and under, this event is the perfect way to celebrate Virginia wine culture before taking a tour of Montpelier. 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station, VA 22957