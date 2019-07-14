Our Charlottesville Guide Pick 5 for CVille Restaurant Week



One of our favorite weeks of summer is finally here- Charlottesville Restaurant week! Amid the epic and eclectic spreads on offer this summer, we grabbed five favorites you really shouldn’t miss:

The Clifton (née Clifton Inn)

Is re-opened, with a vengeance. If you were a fan of the old restaurant and haven’t had a chance to make it back out, here’s an excuse- and if you haven’t yet seen their quaint, idyllic estate, here’s an opportunity. Try to time it so you’re around for the sunset. – $39



Public Fish & Oyster

Clean, crisp, and always fresh– this 3-course offering from Public is a serious `catch. Tucked in on West Main, the danger of restaurant week at Public is that you’ll want to come back for happy hour the next day- and the next. Reserve for a nice night and get a table on the patio, or settle up at the bar for a service (and a martini) that’s a favorite of locals and business travelers alike. – $29



Red Pump Kitchen

This Tuscan-inspired eatery on the mall is a sister of winery Pippin Hill, and their sorority is most obvious in ambiance- both spots have a masterful understanding of how to create an upscale-yet-welcoming environment. – $39

Fleurie

Fleurie for Restaurant Week is a no brainer, if you can get a table. The french cuisine consistently tops Charlottesville’s restaurant A-list, and is a go-to for special occasions and entertaining friends from out of town. It’s also our go-to for lobster bisque- which is, thankfully, an option on their delightfully varied Restaurant week menu. – $39

Tillman’s

We’re putting Tillman’s on this picks list because, well, it’s not the first place that comes to mind for dinner. The cool and cozy wine and cheese bar has always served excellent small plates, and we’re excited to see these translate to their $29 pick-2-plus-dessert menu offering. They’re pairing up their food with $15 wine and vermouth flights- and of course, one of those dessert offerings is a Humboldt Fog cheese board. – $29

Bonus Pick: Maru

If you haven’t checked out Maru yet, they’re doing restaurant week right. Their 3-course offering of authentically delicious Korean dishes is an ideal way to sample a bunch of flavors you might have been nervous to commit to otherwise and if our experience there is any judge, you’re nearly guaranteed to enjoy. Finish up with some Bingsoo, and you’ll have a new favorite dinner spot by the end of the night. – $29

Summer restaurant week, sponsored by our friends over at C-Ville Weekly runs Friday, July 12th through Saturday, July 20th. $1 from every dinner sold is donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.