Charlottesville Live Music Venues

Without a doubt the most obscure yet fascinating venue in all of Charlottesville, the Garage is literally a one-car garage where shows are staged. Located off the Downtown Mall, right near Market Street Park, this avant-garde venue plays out to a grassy hill where. Concertgoers often bring blankets and sit for the show. While the Garage does feature art installations from time to time, their primary focus is Charlottesville musicians. Well-established city stalwarts play here, as well as up-and-comers from Charlottesville, UVA, and the surrounding area. It’s surreal to catch a show here, with beautiful music coming out of what is usually nothing more than a mini-storage unit or parking spot. Check out the Garage’s schedule here.