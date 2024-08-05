Best Ice Cream in Charlottesville

Strolling on the Downtown Mall is always a lovely experience, but make it better with a shake or ice cream cone in hand! Kilwins is a wonderful ice cream shop that offers a lot more than just ice cream, with fudge, chocolates, and amazing gifts to bring home as souvenirs.

This independently owned ice cream & candy shop provides delicious treats such as toffee, chocolate. and caramel to customers on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Coupled with a high-quality products, in-store craftsmanship, and genuinely friendly staff, Kilwins creates an atmosphere that customers want to visit again and again. From sight, to taste, touch, smell and sound a visit to Kilwins provides an authentic sensory and taste experience like none other.

Paletas, anyone? La Flor Michoacana is known for their creative selection of popsicle flavors (blackberry cheesecake, passion fruit, and strawberry milk to name a few,) with dairy and dairy free options alongside their homemade ice cream. Although it is difficult to conceive of having just-the-right amount of sweetness without going past too-sweet, La Flor Michoacana’s paletas excel at striking this balance. We love their Oreo Cookie and Mango paletas and visiting their main colorful location or the Farmers Market at Ix while enjoying a nice stroll.